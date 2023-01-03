With its 1.9-inch display and chunky 49mm titanium case, the Apple Watch Ultra dwarfs pretty much every other smartwatch currently on the market. But that doesn't seem to be stopping Apple from offering an even bigger display on the next-gen model. According to a new leak, the company plans to pack a 2.1-inch display on the Apple Watch Ultra 2, and it might be the first Apple product to feature a micro-LED panel.

In addition to sharing details about the camera upgrades on the iPhone 15 lineup, Haitong Intl Tech Research analyst Jeff Pu has revealed that Apple plans to launch the next-gen Apple Watch Ultra in 2024. The upcoming model will reportedly be the first Apple product to feature a micro-LED panel, resulting in higher brightness levels and greater color accuracy than the OLED panel on the current model.

Pu further claims the Apple Watch Ultra 2 will have a larger display, measuring 2.1 inches diagonally. This could give the smartwatch a significantly larger footprint, but Apple could get around that by shrinking its bezels.

The larger micro-LED display could result in the Apple Watch Ultra 2 launching at a more premium price than its predecessor, as micro-LED panels are considerably more expensive than OLED panels at the moment. But since we're over a year away from the rumored launch, the prices may decrease as micro-LED display manufacturers ramp up production to meet the growing demand.

While Apple may not launch the second-gen Apple Watch Ultra this year, we expect the company to launch the regular Apple Watch Series 9 alongside the iPhone 15 lineup later this year. Currently, we don't have any details on the improvements the Apple Watch Series 9 could bring to the table. But it could borrow some premium features from the Ultra variant.

What are your thoughts on the Apple Watch Ultra's display size? Would you purchase the next-gen model if it features an even bigger display? Let us know in the comments section below.

Via: 9to5Mac