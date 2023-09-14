Apple Watch Ultra 2 Best Apple Watch The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the most advanced Apple Watch to date. It has a new S9 processor for faster processing and new features, like Double Tap gestures. It also has the brightest display we've seen on an Apple smartwatch. Pros New Double Tap gesture feature Faster S9 chip Brighter 3,000-nit display Cons No real improvement in battery life Almost identical design and features to previous version $799 at Apple $799 at Best Buy

Apple Watch Ultra is the company’s most powerful, long-lasting, and rugged Apple Watch to date and one of the best smartwatches available. The newer version, Apple Watch Ultra 2, drops on Sept. 22, and brings with it a new color, a faster chip, and improved sensors. But is it worth the upgrade? With the newest edition, you won’t find any major design changes, and both will be able to run watchOS 10. So, do the new internal components and features drive enough superior performance from its predecessor to necessitate an upgrade? We hash it all out here.

Pricing, availability, and specs

The Apple Watch Ultra is available to buy through Apple, Amazon, and Best Buy. It's listed at $780 on Amazon at the time of this writing, but it will likely not be much cheaper than the Ultra 2 when it becomes available. In the meantime, the Ultra 2 will be up for preorder for $799 on Apple and at the usual third-party retailers starting on Sept. 15.

Both the Apple Ultra and Ultra 2 are only available in a 49mm size option with a titanium finish. There are also three available official band styles, including the Alpine Loop, built for outdoor use; Trail Loop, created for all-around exercise; and Ocean Loop, which is specifically for water activities. There are other great band options, too, and since both watches are the same size, they work interchangeably.



Apple Watch Ultra 2 Apple Watch Ultra Heart Rate Monitor Yes Yes Battery Life 36 hours 36 hours Operating System watchOS 10 watchOS 9 Onboard GPS Yes Yes Case Material Titanium Titanium Sizes 49mm 49mm Colors Silver Silver CPU S9 S8 Storage 64GB 32GB Health sensors Blood oxygen sensor, electrical heart sensor, third, generation, optical heart sensor, High-g accelerometer, high dynamic range gyroscope Compass, altimeter, optical heart rate sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, temperature Price $799 $799 Weight 61.4 grams 61g Brightness 3,000 nits 2,000 nits Water resistance 100m 100m

Design and battery life

The Apple Watch Ultra 2.

If you’re looking for groundbreaking design changes from the Ultra to the Ultra 2, you aren’t going to find them in this update. Each respective watch face looks identical, with a 49mm case and a flat sapphire crystal display. While there were rumors of a black Ultra 2 color option, that did not come to fruition from the product reveal.

The Ultra 2 watch face is bright, however. Its always-on display reaches up to 3,000 nits of brightness, up from 2,000 from its predecessor. The extra brightness allows you to continue to see the screen even in harsh light conditions, like direct sunlight.

Virtually every Apple event comes with the expectation that the newer version of whatever product Apple is releasing is going to be a little faster with a new processor, and the Ultra 2 is no exception. Upgrading from the S8 chip in the Ultra to the S9 chip in the Ultra 2, the new watch will have faster processing power and a more advanced neural engine that can help it process Siri requests on the device. There's also a new, handy gesture trick, which we’ll cover in the next section.

Despite the new processor, battery life essentially remains the same at 36 hours of regular use, although you can turn it over to Low Power Mode and squeeze roughly 72 hours from the Ultra 2, up from its predecessor's 60 hours. And the internal storage has improved from 32GB to 64GB in the new Ultra 2 as well.

Part of the appeal of upgrading to the Ultra 2 is the smaller carbon footprint it has on the environment. Apple is making a big push this year with all of its new devices to use more recycled materials for the watch and its bands. The Ultra 2, along with the Alpine or Trail Loops, are made up of 95% recycled titanium, whereas the Ultra didn’t use any recycled material.

Software

All the new Apple Watches will come with watchOS 10 out of the box, which includes the Ultra 2, but the regular Ultra will also get an update to watchOS 10. So there won't be many differences here — except for one.

The biggest new feature on this year's smartwatches is Double Tap gesture control. By double tapping your thumb and index fingers together, you can control features on your watch without using the other hand to touch the watch face. For instance, if you're walking your dog with your right hand and your mother calls, a quick double tap will let you answer the call. The feature can also be used to snooze alarms, as the shutter control to take pictures on your phone, as well as handle other useful tasks.

Otherwise, the watchOS 10 experience will be the same. For example, it now has an ambient night mode that automatically activates in the dark. The display can get all the way down to 1 nit to keep your watch from being distracting when the lights get low, like in a movie theater. You'll also get new features like the Smart Stack, a redesigned interface, and new workout views

You'll also get a new feature called Precision Finding on newer Apple Watches thanks to the new ultra-wideband chip. When you can’t locate your phone, but you have your watch on, your watch face can provide the distance and direction towards your iPhone. As you get closer, your watch and phone will provide visual and audible haptics to help you locate your missing device. Just note it'll only work with iPhone 15 phones.

Health and fitness features

As far as sensors go, they're the same between the two watches. You can still expect amazingly accurate heart rate sensors with notifications of low and high heart rates, as well as ECG, to detect irregular patterns.

There are a few small upgrades within watchOS 10 for health and exercise. For example, cycling activities are displayed as live activity on your iPhone. So, you can use your phone’s full display to keep track of your activity.

There were also some minor upgrades to the Maps app that now displays points of interest, such as trailheads, elevation, and hill shading, which is helpful for those who like to go out and hike, trail run, or mountain bike.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 vs Ultra: Which is right for you?

Considering the price variance is minuscule at best, it’s an easy decision on what you should do. If you don’t already own an Apple Watch Ultra but really want to get your hands on one, buy the Ultra 2. You’ll get a brighter display, a faster processor, a couple new features like Double Tap gestures, and it's pretty cool that the new watches are built with almost entirely recycled materials, making the new Ultra 2 a more environmentally friendlier option compared to its predecessor.

But if you already have an Apple Watch Ultra on your wrist, we don’t think there is enough reason to upgrade. There aren't major design changes, no real improvement in battery life, and, if we’re being honest, it's not like the S8 chip was slow and in dire need of a performance boost to begin with. And it'll get all the watchOS 10 updates.