Apple Watch Ultra $639 $799 Save $160 This is one of the best smartwatches you can buy if you own an iPhone or iPad. The Apple Watch Ultra delivers when it comes to performance and specifications. You can now score a great deal on this watch as it comes in at its lowest price ever. $639 at Best Buy

This is one of the best Apple Watches you can buy if you own an iPhone or iPad. While there are plenty of great deals on the Apple Watches, this is the best we've seen so far for the Apple Watch Ultra. Although this watch is a little on the larger size, coming in at 49mm, it delivers when it comes to features with a fantastic screen, lots of health and wellness tracking options, and best of all, it can now be had for an absolute steal, coming in at a price of $639, which is $160 off retail.

When it comes to the Apple Watch Ultra, you're going to be getting a watch that's built a little differently from the standard models, with the most notable change being the rugged Titanium casing. In addition to the large screen that can achieve brightness up to 2000 nits, you're also getting a watch that can handle extreme conditions, like water depths up to 100 meters. Perhaps one of the most important features of this watch is that it can last up to 36 hours on a single charge.

While fitness and wellness tracking are major parts of the watch, you'll also feel comfortable knowing that the device can also be used for emergency purposes as well. The Apple Watch Ultra not only features cellular antennas, but it also has the ability to communicate using satellites whenever cellular service is not available.

This is one of the most complete Apple Watches out right now, so if you've been looking to grab something new or just wanted to upgrade from an older model, this is going to be a great time to shop and save. While the current model on sale is only available in an orange band, you can always swap it out for something better, which we have some excellent recommendations as well.