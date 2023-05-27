Apple Watch Ultra $702 $799 Save $97 The Apple Watch Ultra is the highest-end smartwatch Apple makes. It's not for everybody, but if you spend a lot of time outdoors, are a serious athlete, or just want the ultimate protection, this is the watch to pick. $702 at Amazon

The Apple Watch is the best smartwatch you can buy as an iPhone owner. While there are plenty of other Apple Watch models available, the Apple Watch Ultra represents the pinnacle of what the company has accomplished so far when it comes to its wearables. The watch makes use of the best materials, offering impressive battery life, and going further than any Apple Watch before it. Whether you're in the office for more hours than you can count or an outdoor adventurer looking for the next great challenge, this is going to be the perfect smartwatch for you. The Apple Watch Ultra is now priced below retail, and for the first time comes down to just $702. While the discount might not be steep, it's the best price we've seen so far, and if you've been trying to get your hands on one for a steal, this deal is going to be for you.

What's great about the Apple Watch Ultra?

The Apple Watch Ultra really is the best Apple Watch created so far, and for good reason. It features a familiar design to the standard Apple Watch Series 8 but bolsters the exterior with a larger display and more durable exterior. The Apple Watch Ultra also features an Action Button that can be programmed to activate an app or feature of the watch. Perhaps one of its best features is that it offers up to three days of battery life on a single charge, which is great considering the standard model averages around one day on a charge.

Of course, this wouldn't be an ultra Apple Watch unless you got more features, and of course, you'll get more, with its display that can reach a peak brightness of 2,000 nits and a WR100 rating, that will allow you to take this watch down to 100 meters when swimming or diving. Like other smartwatches, it does also track health and fitness metrics, and can also track your sleep. Perhaps the watch's only drawback is whether you really need something that packs this much power and performance. If the answer is yes, then this watch is definitely going to be for you.

Why buy the Apple Watch Ultra?

If you've been looking to get the best Apple Watch available for an iPhone, then this is it. While there have been discounts on the Apple Watch Ultra in the past, it's never gone this low, which makes this deal extremely rare. As far as the watch, there's only one size available and this discounted model comes with a vibrant yellow Ocean Band. Like other Apple Watches, you can always swap out bands if this one isn't to your liking, but the standard silicone band does quite well in most scenarios. If interested, be sure to pick this model up while you can, or check out the other deals available during the Memorial Day weekend.