The Apple Watch Ultra and new AirPods Pro will be available in physical stores this Friday

Until now, the Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods Pro were only available for purchase through the online Apple Store and other online retailers. Today, Apple has announced that it will begin carrying both products at its retail locations starting on September 23. Furthermore, the two devices will also be available at physical locations from participating retailers.

The Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods Pro were announced during Apple’s Far Out event, along with the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models. The Apple Watch Ultra is the company’s top-of-the-line watch that features an all-new look that has been built from the ground up. The 49mm watch offers a larger display, a beefier digital crown, and a physical action button. The watch also packs internal improvements like dual-band GPS, dual speakers, a three‑microphone array, and a larger battery for multi-day use. The watch is rugged thanks to its titanium casing and flat sapphire crystal display. The new Apple Watch also offers enhancements specifically tailored for hikers, divers, and runners and touts new safety features.

The new AirPods Pro might look the same as its predecessor, but it offers lots of improvements. The latest from Apple is powered by the all-new H2 chip, which delivers superior audio performance and improved Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Transparency modes. Spatial Audio has also been improved, with users being able to personalize the experience using the TrueDepth camera on an iPhone. Furthermore, the new AirPods Pro builds on the previous touch controls by now offering swipe control adjustments on the stems. The new earbuds will offer better battery life and come with an improved charging case that features a speaker for Precision Finding if it ever gets lost. The new charging case will also be able to charge using an Apple Watch charger.

The Apple Watch Ultra will be priced at $799, while the AirPods Pro will come in at $249. Both products can now be ordered online, or you can walk into an Apple Store or participating retailer to pick one up starting on September 23.

Source: Apple