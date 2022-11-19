Apple Watch Ultra with Trail Loop Apple Watch Ultra The Apple Watch Ultra with Trail Loop comes in Blue/Grey, Black/Grey, and Yellow/Beige colorways See at Amazon See at Best Buy

Two months after its release, the Apple Watch Ultra has finally received its first discount. Better yet, the deal encompasses pretty much every strap option available, meaning you won't be stuck with just one option and will instead have the freedom to choose from the Alpine Loop, Trail Loop, and Ocean Band, which come in a variety of different colors. The Black Friday promotion knocks $60 off the retail price of the watch, bringing it down to $739.

The Apple Watch Ultra is a beast of a smartwatch, featuring the largest display ever on an Apple Watch, coming in at 49mm. The display is not only larger but also two times as bright as the Watch Series 8. Furthermore, the Ultra features a flat screen protected by sapphire crystal. The exterior case is both beautiful and tough, thanks to its titanium build, and the new assignable Action Button helps you bring up the app that you use most right when you need it.

The Apple Watch Ultra also offers improved water resistance with up to 100 meters and can even withstand recreational scuba diving at up to 40 meters. With built-in temperature sensing, it can track ovulation cycles, and the Crash Detection feature can keep you protected even during an accident, automatically making calls to the proper authorities. Best of all, the new Ultra will have extended battery life, lasting up to 36 hours on a single charge in regular mode and going up to 60 hours in Low Power mode.

This is hands down the best Apple Watch ever made, so if you've been looking to get one, this is the best option available. For a limited time, it is on sale for Black Friday, which means that it can go out of stock or the promotion can change. If you happen to see a different price, that means that the sale has ended. Luckily, we have plenty of other smartwatch options to check out.