The Apple Watch Ultra caters to extreme athletes, so what separates it from the likes of the Apple Watch Series 8?

Apple revealed the Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Series 8 in late 2022. These welcome additions to the growing Apple Watch family cater to two completely different categories of people — extreme athletes and average users. The Ultra variant introduces a distinct, rugged design with a larger flat display, while the Series 8 sticks to the familiar body we've been seeing for years. So what other exclusives does the Apple Watch Ultra offer? Let's unpack!

What configurations does the Apple Watch Ultra come in?

Starting with the basics, the Apple Watch Ultra, unlike the Series 8, offers a single configuration. This means you don't get to pick between different build materials — such as aluminum and stainless steel, cellular compatibility, or finish. Instead, you get a single Natural Titanium Apple Watch Ultra with cellular capabilities. The only customizable aspect of the Apple Watch Ultra is its bands. You get to pick between different colors and builds designed for different kinds of extreme sports: the Trail Loop, the Alpine Loop, and the Ocean Band.

Apple Watch Ultra

Starting with the Trail Loop, this Apple Watch Ultra band is perfect for outdoor adventurers seeking a light and comfortable option. It's thin, flexible, and easily adjustable. Meanwhile, the Ocean Band is designed for those who dive or swim frequently. It's made of lightweight rubber and includes a titanium buckle for a secure fit underwater. Finally, there's the Alpine Loop, which is built from woven textile layers and caters to endurance athletes. Each of the three Apple Watch Ultra bands is available in three different colors to pick from.

What is the Apple Watch Ultra's display?

Speaking of extreme sports, the Apple Watch Ultra introduces a flat display rather than the typical, rounded one that makes it tougher against scratches or cracks. In this department, users also get a larger 49mm screen, an upgrade from 45mm. Additionally, the brightness peaks at 2,000 nits — double what the Series 8 offers — and you get an exclusive Wayfinder watch face. This exclusive offering supports a wide range of complications and packs an all-new Night Mode for easier viewing in low-light environments.

What technology does the Apple Watch Ultra support?

In terms of the technologies this rugged wearable packs, some key differences make it shine. These include precision, dual-frequency (L1 and L5) GPS. The Series 8 only supports L1 GPS frequencies, making it less accurate than the Ultra version.

Otherwise, users get plenty of swimming-related exclusives. For example, the Apple Watch Ultra is waterproof at up to 100 meters, an upgrade from 50 meters, and it's dive-ready at a maximum of 40 meters. It can also display the water's temperature, can measure your depth, and supports the Oceanic Plus app, which is basically a dive computer right on your wrist.

Shifting to the battery life, the Apple Watch Ultra is designed to last longer on a single charge. As a result, you get a maximum of 36 hours of battery, double what the Series 8 offers. You also get an 86-decibel Siren to attract people's attention within a 600-feet radius. Lastly, the company has included a new Action button that you can remap to execute a task or shortcut of your choice.

Apple Watch Ultra with Trail Loop Apple Watch Ultra The Apple Watch Ultra is the highest-end smartwatch Apple makes. It's not for everybody, but if you spend a lot of time outdoors, are a serious athlete, or just want the ultimate protection, this is the watch you should check out. See at Amazon

The Apple Watch Ultra truly takes this wearable to the next level. Extreme athletes finally have a valid and capable option from the Cupertino firm. If you think the Apple Watch Ultra is overkill, you can always settle for the lower-end options like the Apple Watch Series 8 or Apple Watch SE 2, which include all the necessary features you'd expect to find on a smartwatch.