The Apple Watch Ultra is the priciest smartwatch in Apple's current smartwatch lineup, but it's also the best, and for good reasons. The watch has a large display, a titanium case and offers incredible battery life when compared to previous Apple Watches. Furthermore, it has features that can only be found in this model, like a physical button that can be assigned to give you instant access to apps or the actions you use most.

Of course, this doesn't come cheap, coming in priced at $799. But, for a limited time, you can get nab this smartwatch for a great deal, as its been discounted by $50, making it the perfect gift for someone this holiday season. Although the 49mm Apple Watch Ultra only comes in one color, titanium, it is offered with a variety of different bands that also come in different colors.

The Apple Watch Ultra is a rugged device, featuring a larger case that protects the display and the crown. It can also survive in water up to 100 meters, and last up to 36 hours on a single charge. In addition, it offers accurate position tracking with its dual-frequency GPS system, which is helpful for those tracking physical activities and the display can be seen in most conditions, thanks to the watch's ability to hit 2,000 nits of brightness.

Of course, not everyone needs the most expensive Apple Watch, but this is the best model that the company currently makes. If interested, you should pick it up for its discounted price while you can, and while you're at it, take a look at some cases and watch bands for your new purchase.