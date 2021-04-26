Apple releases new updates for Apple Watch and Apple TV

In addition to the release of iOS 14.5, Apple on Monday also introduced new updates for watchOS and tvOS. The update to watchOS is critical if you want to unlock your iPhone with your Apple Watch. The update to tvOS, meanwhile, introduces a new color balance feature and expanded controller support.

Apple Watch watchOS 7.4

The update to watchOS introduces the ability to unlock your iPhone X and later while wearing a mask. The feature will be a huge reprieve for those who have become frustrated by constantly having to input their lockscreen passcode. Your iPhone will need to be updated to iOS 14.5 in order for the feature to work. This feature needs to be manually enabled on your iPhone.

“Use the secure connection to your Apple Watch to unlock iPhone when a mask prevents Face ID from recognizing your face,” Apple’s settings explain. “Your watch must be nearby, on your wrist, unlocked, and protected by a passcode.”

Meanwhile, watchOS 7.4 also introduces an option to classify Bluetooth device types in Settings for correct identification of headphones for audio notifications. You can also now stream audio and video content from Apple Fitness+ workouts to AirPlay 2-enabled TVs and devices. Finally, the update introduce support for the ECG app and irregular heart rhythm notifications in Australia and Vietnam.

Apple TV tvOS 14.5

Apple isn’t waiting for the release of the new Apple TV 4K to introduce tvOS 14.5. The company on Monday rolled out new features to existing Apple TV devices, including a color balance feature Apple demonstrated on stage at its Spring Loaded event. The feature supports all Apple TV models that run tvOS.

When opening the Settings on Apple TV, navigate to Video and Audio and click on “Color Balance” in the Calibration section. The feature uses your iPhone’s front-facing camera to match the color shown on the Apple TV, using industry standard specifications for the best viewing experience possible.

“Apple TV will measure and adjust your television’s color balance,” Apple said. “For best results, avoid bright or highly saturated picture modes like vivid or sports.”

Additionally, tvOS 14.5 also includes support for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S controllers, making it easy to play games downloaded from the App Store and Apple Arcade. Other features include the addition of App Tracking Transparency, new frame rate options, and tweaks to the Podcasts app, among other changes.

Photo by Andres Urena on Unsplash