Apple Watches are much cheaper during Best Buy’s Apple Sale

BestBuy just started off its big Apple sale, and while you can get a new iPhone or AirPods for cheaper, it turns out you can get an Apple Watch for significantly less, too. There are some deep discounts across the board as well, so if you’re looking to pick up a bunch of new Apple stuff, there’s never really been a better time. You will have to act quickly, though, as these deals are only available throughout this weekend! These are some of the best Apple Watch deals you can get at the moment.

Apple Watch Series 7 41mm The Apple Watch Series 7 41mm is the base model of the latest Apple Watch, and you can't go wrong with it, especially not for $329.99. See at Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 7 45mm Wanna go a bit bigger? Get the Apple Watch Series 7 45mm instead -- all of the same great features, in a bigger housing! Even better is that you can get this one for $359.99. See at Best Buy

Apple Watch SE 40mm If you're looking to save some cash and don't need all the bells and whistles, the Apple Watch SE might be a much better bet for you at $249.99. See at Best Buy

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Apple Watch SE 44mm If you're looking to save some cash and don't need all the bells and whistles but want a slightly larger form factor, the Apple Watch SE 44mm might be a much better bet for you at $279.99. See at Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 3 38mm If you just want a basic Apple Watch, you can't go wrong with the Apple Watch Series 3. It's old, but it's also smaller, and a good bit cheaper too at $169. See at Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 3 41mm If you just want a basic Apple Watch, you can't go wrong with the Apple Watch Series 3. It's old, but it's also cheaper too at $199. See at Best Buy

If you’re not sure which to get, the Apple Watch Series 7 is undoubtedly the best Apple Watch you can buy today. The Series 7 screen is 20 percent larger than the previous generation, and it looks great. With WatchOS 9 on the way too, it’ll be a fun way to play with Apple’s new watch-based operating system. The health and fitness features you expect like heart-rate tracking and blood oxygen levels are also available in this smartwatch. However, a lot of what Series 7 can do is possible with the Watch SE, which is our value-for-money pick. You won’t get an always-on display, blood oxygen monitoring support, and the ECG hardware with the Watch SE, and the Series 7 is also snappier than the Watch SE and supports faster charging.

If you can’t afford to or want to spend too much on a smartwatch purchase, the Apple Watch Series 3 is your best bet. If you’re wondering about Series 4 and Series 5, both of those smartwatches have been discontinued by Apple. You might spot an odd listing here and there but the company isn’t selling them officially. The Watch SE is actually a replacement for those two generations.

The Series 3 was originally introduced in September 2017, so it’s quite old. However, for an iPhone user, thanks to its modest price tag, it’s the best budget smartwatch. With the Series 3, you get a number of the same features that are present in Series 7 and Watch SE, like water resistance up to 50 meters, a heart rate sensor with the ability to detect irregular rhythms, Ion-x glass display, and GPS. It also provides support for Apple Pay as well as 18 hours of battery life.

Let us know in the comments which you get if you do end up getting one of these Apple Watches!