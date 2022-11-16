The world is changing, and big companies like Apple are changing with it. Despite putting a majority of its apples in one basket for over a decade, the company has started to branch out when it comes to manufacturing, moving the production of some of its iconic products to countries like Vietnam and India. Now, it looks like Apple will begin sourcing chips from within the United States in the near future, with the plant slated to open in 2024.

The news comes from Bloomberg, which stated that Tim Cook disclosed this information during a private meeting in Germany when speaking to retail and engineering employees. The plant in Arizona will belong to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), which has been a manufacturing partner for Apple for quite some time. Despite the news, neither Apple nor TSMC have confirmed the information reported, but TSMC is building a factory there and has announced plans for a second factory as well.

At this point in time, it is unclear as to what kinds of chips will be built at the plants in Arizona, but TSMC currently manufactures the A-series and M-series chips for Apple, which can be found in a majority of the company's products like the iPhone, iPad, MacBooks, Apple TVs, and more. Interestingly enough, chips produced in the U.S. will most likely need to be shipped out to different countries since product assembly is currently not taking place in the United States.

Of course, we are some years away from this occurring, so things could change, but this new plant could be a big step, one that many other companies may follow. This is especially true since the U.S. Department of Commerce has recently shared its plans to make $50 billion available through grants and other means in order to bolster the semiconductor industry in the United States.

Source: Bloomberg