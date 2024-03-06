Key Takeaways Apple and Epic Games clash over App Store fees, with Epic Games removed from the App Store in response to anti-DMA laws.

Epic Games sought to bypass Apple's 30% commission by publishing apps in Sweden, leading to account closures by Apple.

The European Digital Markets Act may challenge big companies like Apple to allow competition on their platforms, impacting developers.

Apple and Epic Games haven't been on the best terms since 2020, after the latter lashed out over a 30% commission whenever someone purchases something in an app from the App Store. Since then, the two have been trading blows over how things should be for App Store developers. Now, Apple has made a move after removing Epic Games' apps from the app store in a move that is being deemed anti-DMA.

1:38 Related Apple Vision Pro review: It's a half-baked glimpse of the future Spatial computing might be the future, but Apple Vision Pro is more of a proof-of-concept in its current state than a product people should buy.

Apple kicks Epic Games off of the App Store

As reported by Reuters, the fighting began when Epic Games wanted to bring its games onto iPhones through the Apple App Store. Given how Apple takes a 30% cut of all in-app purchases, it would mean that Epic Games would lose a ton of profit from microtransaction sales. To counteract this loss, Epic Games published an update to Fortnite on the App Store in 2020, which Apple claims violated the store rules and terminated its accounts.

In its latest spat, Epic Games has been shut down once again. Because of the latest developments with the European Digital Markets Act (DMA), Apple would be forced to allow third-party marketplaces on its App Store. In light of this, Epic Games set up a developer account in Sweden to publish its app store through Apple with protection from the law. In response, Apple closed the account, preventing Epic Games from publishing apps under European law. This sparked Epic Games to make a statement:

"This is a serious violation of the DMA (Digital Markets Act) and shows Apple has no intention of allowing true competition on iOS devices."

Now that the DMA is in effect, it's going to be an interesting time for big companies and the people that develop for them. Will the large companies deemed as "gatekeepers" use their muscle to get their way, or will the pressure from the EU cause them to crack?