Apple likely won’t reintroduce Touch ID on a high-end iPhone anytime soon

It's time to get in touch with reality, face it, and embrace Face ID

When you buy a new iPhone today, there’s a very high chance it’s equipped with Face ID. For the unfamiliar, Apple first introduced this technology back in 2017 — when it launched the iconic iPhone X. The device utilizes a dot projector, in addition to other sensors, to build a 3D map of a user’s face. The map then becomes a validation reference when someone tries to unlock the phone. Face ID also handles Apple Pay authentication and App Store purchases. Prior to this biometric implementation, the high-end iPhone used to depend on Touch ID instead.

Apple still includes Touch ID on the budget-friendly iPhone SE. Though, those aiming at premium models are limited to the TrueDepth camera and its facial recognition powers. In the past years, we’ve heard rumors about Apple potentially bringing back Touch ID to the premium iPhone department. This could be through either the Side button or an under-display sensor. A new report now shares a potential update regarding Touch ID on the high-end iPhone. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman states:

Over the past few years, there have been discussions within Apple about bringing Touch ID back to high-end iPhones. The company has tested in-screen Touch ID and even contemplated putting it on the power button. At this point, I believe Face ID is here to stay and Touch ID won’t be returning to flagship iPhones—at least anytime in the foreseeable future.

Considering that many places around the world no longer require masks, Face ID is no longer an inconvenience. And even if you still wear a mask, newer iPhone models can handle that just fine. Personally, I don’t see myself using Touch ID on my iPhone if it supports Face ID, too. I find the facial recognition process faster and more natural. Ultimately, having both options on an iPhone would be good for the consumer. However, it seems that won’t be happening anytime soon.

Would you rather have Face ID or Touch ID on your iPhone? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Bloomberg’s Power On Newsletter