Apple is working on a new pair of wireless earbuds called Beats Studio Buds

Apple’s go-to wireless earbuds are part of the AirPods lineup, which is comprised of the regular AirPods and the AirPods Pro. AirPods, however, are not Apple’s only audio venture. They also own the Beats brand, first founded by Dr. Dre, and have released many products under the brand since their 2014 acquisition. They often feature similar hardware to AirPods, including Apple’s W1 and H1 chipsets, and work pretty well on iOS devices as a result. New Beats true wireless earbuds, seemingly called Beats Studio Buds, are coming soon if images found in the tvOS 14.6 and iOS 14.6 betas are anything to go by.

The images, first found by MacRumors, feature a pretty distinct design compared to other earbuds made by Apple under the Beats branding. An ear wrap is often commonplace in these earbuds, whereas here it’s nowhere to be found. Their design is more like something we’d find from companies like Sennheiser, Sony, or Samsung rather than Apple itself. Aside from the lack of an ear wrap, they have a stem-less and actually rather compact build with silicone ear tips. This design looks more similar and akin to what (at least according to rumors) we’ll see with the second-generation AirPods Pro, which may ditch the iconic stem design. MacRumors‘s Steve Moser posted a few system animations on a Twitter thread, showcasing the new earbuds from several angles.

Animations of Beats Studio Buds: 🧵 pic.twitter.com/XYVvYP7ez3 — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) May 17, 2021

The earbuds, as well as the oval-shaped charging case, will be available in multiple colors, including, but not necessarily limited to, red, white, and black. As for internal specifications, we’re not exactly sure, but we’re expecting them to come with landmark Apple features such as active noise cancellation, custom Apple silicon, and maybe other features such as Spatial Audio.

We’re not sure when these new earbuds might come to market, but we could see them debut shortly after Apple rolls out iOS 14.6 to stable users as that’s the update that’s adding support for these earbuds.