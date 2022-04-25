Apple could be working on a new iMac Pro and an “M3” iMac

The M1 iMac is one of the best Macs (and desktop computers) available out there. What’s so great about it is that it’s an all-in-one (AiO) computer. This allows you to keep your desk clear and maintain its minimalism — while taking advantage of an unrivaled might. It truly is unbelievable how a device as compact can be this powerful. If the iMac happens to be one of your favorite Apple products, we have some exciting news for you. Additionally, if you’re a power user who misses the discontinued iMac Pro, there are also some thrilling rumors in this department.

According to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is working on a new iMac that is powered by an “M3” chip. Considering we’ve recently heard that the company could be preparing to release M2 Macs, it makes sense for it to start working on the upcoming generation of its own silicon. According to Gurman, though, we likely won’t officially see the M3 iMac before the end of next year. He states:

I’ve heard that the M2 chips aren’t the only ones in testing within Apple. And if you’re waiting for a new iMac, I’m hearing an M3 version of that desktop is already in the works—though I imagine it won’t launch until the end of next year at the earliest. Also, for those asking, I still think an iMac Pro is coming. It just won’t be anytime soon.

Apart from the M3-enabled AiO, Mark believes that Apple is working on an iMac Pro. The report doesn’t mention any specifications regarding this rumored device. It only states that it could potentially exist at some point, which won’t be anytime soon. Apple discontinued the iMac Pro around a year ago. It’ll be interesting to see what design and internal changes it makes — if it decides to bring this device back to life.

