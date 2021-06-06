What do you want to see from Apple at WWDC 2021?

Apple’s annual developer conference is scheduled to take place tomorrow. Like last year’s event, WWDC 2021 will also be held virtually due to the challenges of holding an in-person event amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. However, despite these challenges, Apple is expected to announce exciting changes to its entire suite of operating systems, including iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS. In addition, Apple may even surprise us with some hardware launches, including a more powerful Mac Mini, new MacBooks, or even an iPod Touch. Based on these rumors, which of these announcements at WWDC 2021 are you most looking forward to?

Software announcements at WWDC 2021: iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12, tvOS, and watchOS

The announcements that would interest most users are those regarding iOS 15 and the next version of macOS. iOS 15 is likely to bring changes to the user interface and the experience on iPhones and other devices. These changes include significant overhauls to notifications management and the lockscreen in iOS. Additionally, iOS 15 could bring a better dark mode and more ways to alert users about the data collected by apps. It is also likely to bring significant improvements to iMessage, including new Memojis. Furthermore, we also expect better widget support for iPadOS.

Unlike iOS, there’s next to no information about the upcoming macOS version, except for rumors about its tentative naming. 9to5Mac author Parker Ortolani suggests that “macOS 12” could be called either “Mammoth” or “Monterey” based on the trademarks filed by Apple. We can also expect to see improvements to x86-64 emulation on Apple’s ARM-based M1 chip and see more collaborations to make more apps run natively on the company’s hardware.

There are hardly any rumors or leaks around tvOS and watchOS, so we will wait to see what Apple has in store.

Hardware announcements at WWDC 2021: M1X, Mac Mini, MacBook Pro, and (maybe) iPod Touch?

When it comes to hardware, several reports point towards an upgraded version of Apple’s custom M1 chip. The successor is likely to be called the M1X and could power a new and upgraded version of the Mac Mini. Some rumors also point to the much-awaited MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch models being announced at WWDC 2021. Besides being powered by the M1X chip, the rumored MacBook Pro models are also likely to get better Mini LED displays, just like the latest iPad Pro 12.9-inch. Lastly, Apple might revive the iPod lineup with a new, colorful iPod Touch or leave that to the iPhone 13 launch later this year.

Do you expect any other announcement from Apple to be made at WWDC 2021? What are you most looking forward to from the event? Let us know in the comments!