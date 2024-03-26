Key Takeaways Apple will reveal iOS 18 at WWDC 2024 alongside other operating system upgrades, with a focus on AI features.

The company's SVP of worldwide marketing hinted at upcoming AI-based features for top Apple products this year.

WWDC 2024 will offer both in-person and virtual experiences, with keynotes livestreamed for broader audiences.

Apple today announced that its annual Worldwide Developers Conference will be held from June 10-14, both online and in-person at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. The company will hold a WWDC 2024 keynote on the first day of the festivities, June 10, where it will reveal the next versions of Apple operating systems. That includes iOS 18, which is expected to gain artificial intelligence features as part of what has been described as an "ambitious and compelling" upgrade.

Greg Joswiak, who is Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, dropped a not-so-subtle hint that WWDC 2024 would have a focus on AI. In Joswiak's post on X (formerly Twitter), the words "Absolutely Incredible," are capitalized to possibly reference AI.​​​​​​​

In response to shareholders, Apple CEO Tim Cook has said the company will launch AI-based features "later this year." Multiple reports indicated the best iPhones and Macs will have functionality based on AI, and Joswiak's teaser all but confirms this.

Apple will preview new software at WWDC 2024

Apple will preview iOS 18 at WWDC 2024, as well as iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, tvOS 18, visionOS 2, and macOS 15. Shortly after, the company will make developer beta versions of the software upgrades available, when we'll be able to try out the features ourselves. A public beta will follow later in July, and public versions of the new software upgrades typically are released in September.

A limited in-person audience will be able to experience WWDC 2024 firsthand at the Apple Park campus. People can apply via this link, but attendance is limited to the following groups:

Current Apple Developer Program or Apple Developer Enterprise Program members

Apple Entrepreneur Camp alumni

Swift Student Challenge winners (2022 to 2024)

For everyone else, the WWDC 2024 keynote will be livestreamed on Apple's website and simulcast on YouTube on June 10. There will also be other opportunities to learn and connect at WWDC 2024, either online or in-person.