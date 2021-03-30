Apple WWDC 21 announced: Here’s when iOS 15 is expected

Apple has officially announced dates for its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which will once again be an online-only event. The highly anticipated event will take place on June 7 through June 11, about two months from now.

As in years past, developers and consumers will get an early look at the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. This year, we’re expecting Apple to unveil iOS 15 along with new features coming to the next version of macOS. At last year’s event, Apple announced the Mac’s transition to using Apple Silicon, so expect that to once again take top billing.

“We are working to make WWDC 21 our biggest and best yet, and are excited to offer Apple developers new tools to support them as they create apps that change the way we live, work, and play,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations and Enterprise and Education Marketing.

Rumors surrounding iOS 15 have been surprisingly light over the last several months. Typically, we have some idea of what to expect going into WWDC, but this year we haven’t heard what new features Apple is working on. It’s possible we’ll see Apple tweak the design to more closely match the look of macOS, and also introduce new features to Messages, Music, and more.

What’s more of a mystery is if Apple will introduce new hardware at WWDC 21. The company tends to focus on software, although we have seen new hardware announced at the event, including the new Mac Pro in 2019. Apple is rumored to be working on new iPad Pros, MacBooks, and iMacs. We’re also still waiting for the company to unveil AirTags, a location-tracking device that will compete with Tile.

The invite to WWD 21 might also hold a clue as to what Apple has planned. The Memoji character staring at the computer screen is reminiscent of Apple’s Craig Federighi opening the new M1 MacBook Air. But the glasses — and we admit this is a stretch — might be teasing the company’s long-rumored AR headset, which we’ve heard a lot about over the past few months.

“We love bringing our developers together each year at WWDC to learn about our latest technologies and to connect them with Apple engineers,” Prescott said.

We’ll see what Apple has up its sleeve when WWDC 21 kicks off on June 7.