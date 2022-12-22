We're a few days away from the new year. I know, it's hard to believe. Time has flown by, and 2023 is now upon us. December is a relatively calm month in the tech world. Some services offer annual recaps — which give users detailed insights about their statistics and use habits — while others patch the remaining major bugs in their software and call it a day. For us tech journalists, we can finally breathe, take a step back, and reflect on the bygone year.

For this article, we're headed over to Cupertino to check out the products Apple has put out in 2022. To summarize, the great iPhone maker released a mix of welcome additions and meaningless devices that shouldn't exist. However, for the most part, they all have one thing in common: familiarity. Instead of tearing whole concepts apart and starting from scratch, Apple tried to maintain past elements as much as possible while introducing upgrades that take these previous innovations a step forward.

March: A mix of old and new hardware

The iPad Air gets a taste of M1

The first major Apple event of 2022 occurred in March when the company introduced a wide variety of devices — including low-end, middle-range, and premium offerings. Let's start with what I personally consider the highlight of the event: the iPad Air 5. I just didn't see the M1 chip coming to the iPad Air only a few months after it made its way into the iPad Pro. After all, the Air falls in the mid-range category, and the M1 chip is one of the fastest and most powerful Mac chips. So, Apple utilizing it to power this relatively affordable iPad is a welcome move.

Apart from that, the iPad Air 5 expectedly retains the same exterior design as its predecessor. It features a futuristic boxed build with flat edges and round corners, and it supports the Apple Pencil 2. I've been using this device since its launch, and I could safely say it's the best iPad model for most people.

Recycled iPhones

Unfortunately, not every announcement from the event was interesting or welcome. Let's start with the iPhone SE 3. This horrendous design should be unacceptable in 2022. I get that the A15 Bionic chip makes this phone one of the fastest currently available on the market. However, even for its low price, the chassis — those thick bezels, the physical Home button, the dated display, etc. — and internals are ancient. I hoped Apple would depend on the iPhone XR's design when building the iPhone SE 3. But it seems we will have to wait another year or two.

Another highlight in the iPhone department was the release of the green iPhone 13. Why Apple? Why wait for the device to reach the middle of its cycle before releasing the last finish? In March, a person might as well wait until September to get the newer iPhone for the same price. The company has been using this strategy for a few years now, and it really annoys me. It unnecessarily makes it harder for people to find the right time to buy a new iPhone.

Studio devices

Last but not least, Apple introduced the M1 Ultra chip. This processor, for the time being, is exclusive to the all-new Mac Studio. This recently-released computer looks like two stacked Mac Mini units and offers unrivaled power for those unsatisfied with the M1 Pro and M1 Max. Along with the Mac Studio, the company also launched a Studio Display, which has been riddled with bugs since its release. While the company has issued multiple software updates to fix these glitches, it's still far from perfect or worth its $1,599 price tag.

April: Apple debuts Self Service Repair

In 2021, Apple promised to start allowing users to fix some of its devices in 2022. The company delivered in April 2022, allowing U.S.-based customers to repair their iPhones by replacing the damaged parts. Apple then expanded this program in August to include some MacBook models as well.

However, if you're not already experienced with handling tech, we advise you to refrain from taking advantage of the Self Service Program. Many users end up further damaging their devices accidentally and paying the company more for the additional repairs. That's not to mention you don't save a lot of money when comparing the program's fees to those of Apple's Authorized Service Providers.

May: A bittersweet blend

iPod mourning

In April, I expressed how the iPod is a relic and how Apple should put it out of its misery. It seems to have heard my prayers because, in May, it discounted the product for good. To be honest, it was a bittersweet moment. Yes, I did want the company to kill this device, but at the same time, there's an accompanying sadness when an iconic legend is put to rest. The iPod is gone forever, but we will always remember how it changed the world.

The Apple Watch celebrates Pride

Another bittersweet occurrence in May was this year's Pride watch face. For those unfamiliar, the company typically launches new Pride face(s) for the Apple Watch around June every year, so many users anticipate them every Pride Month. Unfortunately, 2022's Pride face was an illegible disaster, almost objectively. You can see it in the photo above, but the rainbow stripes all but cover the time, so it's impossible to see. So while having more options is always welcome, this year's edition has left some of us feeling disappointed.

June: Dub Dub month

WWDC22 was this year's second major Apple event. Expectedly, the company released the first developer betas for iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, and watchOS 9. While we got incremental hardware updates, Apple used its operating system to give users something to be excited about.

iOS 16: A reimagined Lock Screen

Let's start with iOS, which had a great year in 2022. We got a completely overhauled Lock Screen with support for advanced customizations and widgets. We also got numerous quality-of-life features, such as the ability to view/delete Wi-Fi passwords, lift subjects in photos and videos, edit iMessages, unsend emails, and much more. Apple then released iOS 16 to the public in September, making it one of the biggest OS updates Apple has seen in years.

iPadOS 16: Your iPad still isn't a PC replacement

A few years ago, Apple started to widen the gap between iPhones and iPads by rebranding iOS on its tablet. iPadOS still shares the same foundation that iOS was built upon, but over the past few years, the company has been developing iPadOS-exclusive features that further utilize the powerful chips included in some of these devices.

iPadOS 16, which launched in October, had one huge highlight: Stage Manager, which allows users to resize app windows. Then, it can automatically organize them for a better viewing experience. This feature certainly takes iPad multitasking to the next level. However, many users have complained about its bugs and glitches. I disabled it on day one since I use my MacBook if I want to multitask properly.

As much as Apple is working on it, iPadOS 16 does not make the iPad a laptop replacement. Nevertheless, it does bring it a step closer to becoming one.

macOS Ventura: A streamlined Mac

Let's move on to the operating system that powers the Mac. macOS Ventura, which launched in October, didn't introduce many changes, but it scratched some of the itches Apple users have had for years. For example, the System Settings app now matches the overall design of that on iPadOS. Prior to Ventura, it looked like it belonged to an ancient era, and its UI didn't match the sleeker appearance of recent macOS versions. We also finally, finally, got Weather and Clock apps following decades of hard work and research at Cupertino.

Unlike some of its OS siblings, watchOS 9 was rather small and lacking. It was released in September, introducing more sleep-tracking metrics, a redesigned, more powerful compass app, fresh watch faces, medication tracking, advanced accessibility features, and more.

The MacBook Air gets an anticipated design overhaul with M2

Now that we're done with WWDC's software announcements, it's time to move on to the hardware. During its main keynote, Apple introduced the redesigned MacBook Air M2 we had anticipated for months (though the rumored colorful finishes didn't make the cut). We just got a boxed design, a notched display with an improved webcam, and MagSafe 3 charging — similar to the 2021 MacBook Pro 14/16. It costs $1,199, but Apple still sells its predecessor, the M1-powered model from 2020, as a cheaper option for those on a limited budget.

Recycled 13-inch MacBook Pro

Moving on to one of the most mundane iterations in the history of Apple: the recycled 13-inch MacBook Pro (2022). Long story short, it's the exact same 13-inch MacBook Pro from 2020 but with a boosted chip. Instead of M1, you can utilize the slightly more efficient M2 chipset. A welcome change would've been a similar-boxed redesign to match the rest of the line. It feels like this upgrade occurred just for the sake of upgrading; it lacks any depth, meaning, or innovation.

Apple Watch Ultra caters to a whole new audience

Now that we're done with WWDC22, it's time to move on to what some consider the most exciting Apple hardware event of the year. The high-end iPhone launch is an annual event that takes place towards the fall — usually around mid-September. Though before we dissect those new iPhones, let's take a look at the smartwatches, starting with the all-new, rugged Apple Watch Ultra.

Seven years after the first Apple Watch hit shelves, the company has finally launched a brand-new edition that caters to extreme athletes. The Apple Watch Ultra includes a titanium body with a large 49mm display. It additionally offers exclusive buttons and speakers to match power users' needs. This makes it the most powerful Apple Watch to date, although it's also one of the most expensive. It's definitely not a smartwatch for everyone, but it's arguably the most exciting wearable announcement Apple made this year.

Recycled Apple Watches and the retirement of Nike

Moving on to the more boring watches, we got an Apple Watch SE 2, which is similar to the original SE version. Apart from the boosted chipset and minor tweaks to its internals, you don't get many new features. Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Series 8 is an even duller iteration, introducing car crash detection, a body temperature monitor, and pretty much nothing else of value when compared to the Series 7. Notably, Apple also stopped selling Apple Watch Nike Editions. You can now buy the Nike bands separately and enjoy the Nike watch faces on any model running watchOS 9.

Recycled iPhones 2.0

Now that we've set the watches aside, it's time to check the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. Let's start with the regular models. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus shouldn't have existed. They're almost identical replicas of the iPhone 13 that miss out on everything exciting about the iPhone 14 Pro. For the record, Apple still sells the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. So those looking for a non-SE iPhone that doesn't cost a fortune still have options. I would never recommend buying an iPhone 14. The device is even powered by the same chipset included in the iPhone 13 series — the A15 Bionic. You have to upgrade to the iPhone 14 Pro line to get the new, more powerful A16 chip.

The Dynamic Island debuts as a highly-sought resort

Meanwhile, we got some notable offerings in the Pro department. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max introduce Always-On display (AOD) support, a 48MP main camera lens, and the Dynamic Island, which is Apple's solution to the screen cutout. This display section now shows timely information to conceal the front camera and sensor holes. These new additions have certainly made the two high-end devices appealing to customers. As a result, many have struggled to get their hands on these often sold-out units.

Recycled AirPods Pro

Finally, we also got the AirPods Pro 2. This upgrade introduces touch volume controls, a Find My speaker for the charging case, double the Active Noise Cancelation (ANC) power, Apple Watch puck charging support, and more. Despite these changes, it's another relatively small upgrade. After all, we had been hoping for a magical solution for the lossless-over-Bluetooth impossibility, not to mention that the charging case still includes a Lightning port rather than USB Type-C. As a first-gen AirPods Pro owner, I don't get the appeal to upgrade to the second-gen model.

October: Halloween has never been so scary

Boo! For Halloween this year, Apple dressed up as an iPad, and boy, were we scared. The iPad's identity crisis continues, with the company messing up the announcements of the iPad 10 and iPad Pro M2. There's a reason why they were revealed through press releases and not media events: They're very disappointing. The M2 model is identical to its predecessor. The only difference is the insignificant bump from M1 to M2, and a new Apple Pencil hover feature. Apart from that, you get the exact same device with the same set of features.

Meanwhile, the affordable, entry-level iPad 10 isn't exactly affordable anymore, starting at $449. Its thick bezels ruin the modern aesthetic that the boxed redesign offers. It also doesn't support the Apple Pencil 2. If you want to pair an Apple Pencil 1, you'll need a separate dongle. It's a lot of nonsense, and I couldn't recommend it to anybody. Either spend less on an iPad 9 or a bit more on an iPad Air 5 or iPad Mini 6.

Oh hey, the company also revealed a thinner Apple TV with a USB Type-C Siri Remote. Apart from a boosted chip, there's nothing exciting about this refresh, thus another press release announcement.

November: The new Apple Music Replay is to the rescue

Now that we're done with 2022 hardware, let's shed light on two notable services that launched in November. First, there's Emergency SOS via satellite, a feature Apple first teased during its September event. Available to iPhone 14 users in the U.S., Canada, and some European countries, this feature allows those in rural areas where carrier services are unavailable to depend on satellites to seek help or use Find My. Those with an eligible iPhone can use this service for two years at no cost. Then, Apple will offer it for a monthly fee. How much it will cost remains unknown.

Another notable service introduction is the richer Apple Music Replay experience, with more statistics and fun facts this year. The service is still pretty lacking when compared to Spotify Wrapped and YouTube Music Recap. Plus, you still need to depend on a web browser to view your Replay rather than having it built into the Apple Music app.

Miscellaneous

Some of the smaller service releases this year include Tap to Pay in the U.S., along with Driver's License and State ID support in the Wallet app in select states, which was initiated in Arizona and expanded to more areas later. Additionally, Apple Fitness Plus expanded to around two dozen more countries, enabling more users around the globe to take advantage of its exercise classes. And with Apple dropping the watchOS requirement this year, watch-less iPhone users around the globe will get to use Fitness Plus more than ever before.

Lastly, the iPod maker had promised to deliver a brand-new Apple Music Classical app in 2022 following its acquisition of Primephonic last year. At the time of writing, the company still hasn't delivered on this promise. The service's debut may have been delayed till next year.

Apple beyond 2022

2022 was a packed year in terms of hardware releases. New services were put on the back burner as the company seemingly focused on its devices. We got some significant launches, such as the iPhone 14 Pro, MacBook Air M2, Mac Studio, and Apple Watch Ultra, along with some lackluster reveals.

Overall, though, I noticed one thing in common between almost all of 2022's Apple products. They don't include any shocking additions. The redesigned MacBook Air is similar to the 2021 MacBook Pro 14/16. The Mac Studio looks like an inflated Mac Mini. Meanwhile, the overhauled iPad 10 follows the same design language as the iPads Mini, Air, and Pro. Instead of reinventing the wheel, the company went ahead and built a double-decker upon the stable cart it has been piloting for the past few years.

We're hoping 2023 will be more exciting in the Apple world. The iPhone 15 Pro could see chassis tweaks, the highly-anticipated mixed reality headset could debut, and we could see new Mac Mini, iMac, Mac Pro, MacBook Air 15, and MacBook Pro 14/16 models. Apart from that, I'm sure Apple still has plenty of surprises up its sleeve, and we will go through them together when the time comes.