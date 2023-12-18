Key Takeaways In 2023, Apple focused on computing, introducing M2 Macs, a new spatial computer called Vision Pro, and upgrading the Mac Pro to M2 Max.

The iPhone 15 series was the highlight of September, featuring a tetraprism lens, titanium chassis, USB-C port, and other improvements.

Apple also announced the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, as well as the AirPods Pro 2 with a USB-C port.

2023 may not have been the most exciting year in the world of technology, but when it comes to Apple, we at least saw some welcome, albeit mostly iterative, upgrades for its hardware and software. If we had to pinpoint the prevailing theme of this year, however, it would certainly be computing. Not only did the Mac line have one of its best years yet, but Apple also previewed a whole new type of computer. So, what exactly happened during these past 12 months in Apple's realm? A lot.

January

M2 Macs

The biggest announcement we witnessed right at the beginning of 2023 was a fresh batch of M2 Macs, although Apple only introduced the new Mac Mini and MacBook Pro models powered by the M2-series chips through some press releases. Considering that these upgrades almost revolved entirely around performance bumps and power efficiency, we understand why they didn't go for a dedicated media event. Plus, they weren't released for those relying on M1 models. Instead, they primarily targeted users with older, Intel-powered Macs or those switching from Windows machines.

HomePod 2

We also got a HomePod 2 in January, which offers its own set of exclusive features. For starters, it's the only HomePod model to date that features Apple's S7 chip, which should contribute to its command processing speed and future-proof it. It also shares many of the HomePod Mini's best features, such as temperature and humidity sensors, the U1 chip for proximity-based Handoff, and more. While the original HomePod wasn't a big hit, Apple still decided to give its larger smart speaker a chance by packing it with more technology and dropping its price tag.

June

Vision Pro

Things slowed down for around five months, but Apple made a giant splash in June. During WWDC23, Apple previewed its first spatial computer, the Vision Pro. While the headset itself won't be available to customers until early 2024, our editor Ben Sin got to try it on. And, as somebody who has tried a wide range of AR/VR headsets, he was blown away by its immersion and performance. Will it become a mainstream product considering its $3,499 price tag? Probably not before an affordable model is released.

Nonetheless, there's no denying the numerous sensors, cameras, chips, and software powering this spatial computer are mind-blowingly advanced. As a result, we're crowning the Vision Pro as Apple's most notable announcement of this year. After all, the Cupertino firm doesn't often release new product categories, and this one has the potential to shape the upcoming computing era — although it could also flop spectacularly.

More M2 Macs

Close

Apart from the spatial computer, we also got a fresh batch of regular computers during WWDC23. Notably, Apple completed its transition from Intel to its own silicon by finally upgrading the Mac Pro to M2 Max. The same chip also made its way to the Mac Studio, along with the milder M2 Pro. Lastly, the M2 MacBook Air, which had offered only one 13-inch size option, became available as a 15-inch variant, catering to those unsatisfied with the smaller display.

New OS betas

Close

Of course, WWDC is incomplete without OS betas, and this year was no different. We got to try iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, and macOS Sonoma for the first time. The iPhone update revolved around new Apple ecosystem features like Contact Posters, NameDrop, and iMessage upgrades. Meanwhile, iPadOS mostly caught up with older iPhone features, such as finally adding the Health app.

Notably, the Apple Watch gained a colorful personality with watchOS 10, completely overhauling its UI and making it more vivid. The Mac's overall experience was polished with some new nice-to-have features, including iPhone widgets on the Desktop, a new Lock Screen, upgrades to video conferencing, and more.

September

Public OS releases

After three months of beta-testing with developers and enthusiasts, Apple made the aforementioned OS updates available to everyone. It expectedly then started working on X.1 updates to bring some of the missing features across these operating systems and address the bugs introduced by the X.0 versions.

iPhone 15 series

Close

The biggest highlight of September, though, was the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which was revealed during a media event. Compared to its predecessor, this model introduces a tetraprism lens that unlocks up to 25x digital zoom (or 5x optical) and an overhauled body with a new titanium chassis and a screen with thinner bezels. Its chassis dropped aluminum in favor of the more durable titanium and replaced the mute switch with a customizable Action button. Notably, it also finally adopted the USB-C port, finally removing the Lightning connector.

Apart from the iPhone 15 Pro Max, we also got a 15, 15 Plus, and 15 Pro. The regular models have finally adopted the Dynamic Island, along with a USB-C port. However, they still miss out on the always-on display, Action button, 120Hz refresh rate, and more.

S9 Apple Watches

Close

Apart from the iPhones, Apple also announced new smartwatches: the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. Thanks to the boosted S9 chip, these watches support new features, including offline Siri, a double-tap gesture, and double the storage. They also feature brighter displays that make on-screen content more legible in direct sunlight. Otherwise, at least externally, they're identical to their predecessors and collect the same health and fitness data.

AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C)

Lastly, Apple also refreshed the AirPods Pro 2 by replacing the Lightning port with USB Type-C. Furthermore, the USB-C variant of these earbuds will also support lossless audio streaming when paired with a Vision Pro. Otherwise, they offer the same set of features available on the Lightning model.

October

Apple Pencil (USB-C)

Close

We then got an unexpected press release for the most affordable official stylus yet: Apple Pencil (USB-C). This new model shares some of the characteristics included in the first- and second-gen models while missing out on others, such as pressure sensitivity. It has the lowest price tag out of the three and caters to casual users rather than professional illustrators.

M3 Macs

Close

Lastly, Apple sealed the year with one last unexpected Mac announcement. The company revealed the M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips through a strange nighttime media event, along with a fresh batch of MacBook Pro M3 models. That's right, we got two MacBook Pro upgrades during the same year. Apple also bumped the 24-inch iMac from M1 to M3 more than two years following its release, but, for some reason, it didn't replace the Lightning port of its Magic accessories with USB-C.

Compared to the M2 series, the M3 family primarily revolves around upgrades in the graphics department, including hardware-accelerated ray tracing and mesh shading. They also pack in some incremental upgrades in the CPU and Neural Engine departments, making them more powerful, more energy efficient, and better at handling AI-powered features.

2023 was a computing-centered year

Arguably, this year's biggest spotlights revolve around the upcoming era of computing

You may have noticed that not a single iPad made it to this list. That's because 2023 is the first iPad-less year since the original model debuted over a decade ago. And while the iPhone 15 Pro Max includes plenty of welcome changes regarding its build, port, and cameras, it doesn't really introduce any groundbreaking offerings. Meanwhile, the Apple Watches' new double-tap gesture doesn't work as expected.

So, looking at this year as a whole, it becomes apparent that Apple focused on computing. It debuted two M Pro and M Max chips during the same year, completed the transition from Intel to Arm, and polished the software through macOS Sonoma. More importantly, though, it potentially changed how we interact with computers in the next decade by previewing the Vision Pro.

In 2024, we expect Apple's theme to revolve around AI. iOS 18 is rumored to introduce some notable upgrades in this department. That's not to mention that some of these features will be exclusive to the iPhone 16 Pro due to the advanced processing powers they will require. We likely won't get any official details about that until WWDC24 next June.