AppleCare Plus plans will now cover unlimited accidental incidents

Ahead of the release of the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro devices, Apple has updated the terms of its AppleCare Plus service plans. Previously, the plan would only cover up to two incidents of accidental damage every 12 months of coverage. Now, the plan will cover unlimited incidents for the term of the plan. While this is a big improvement, and Apple is not charging an extra for this change, users will still be required to pay associated service fees for each incident.

Although most Apple products come with a one-year warranty, the firm does offer service plans that cover a lot more. With AppleCare Plus, the device will be covered for any manufacturer defects plus any kind of accidental damage that might occur. That means that if you drop your phone and something happens to it, Apple will try to repair it. If it cannot be repaired, Apple will replace it. Apple also offers AppleCare Plus with Theft and Loss, which covers everything that the previous plan does and adds coverage for a phone that is either lost or stolen.

In addition to the cost of the plan, there are service fees that must be paid in case something happens outside of the standard coverage. For example, under either AppleCare Plus plan, if the screen or back glass gets damaged somehow, users will be required to pay a service fee in the amount of $29 for a repair. For any physical damage outside of that, Apple will charge a $99 fee. Finally, if your phone is lost or stolen, Apple will require you to pay a fee of $149. If you live near an Apple Store or an authorized service center, most of these repairs can be completed on the same day. But, if you’re not keen on having your device repaired at a store, you can always mail it to a service center or have a replacement sent to you. The price for AppleCare Plus will depend on the phone that you own, but it starts at $79 and can go as high as $199 for a two-year plan. AppleCare Plus with Theft and Loss will start at $149 and will go as high as $269.