Apple’s 13-inch M2 MacBook Air is one of the most affordable laptops in Apple's portfolio, and a new deal just makes it that much more lucrative. Announced last year at $1,199, Apple subsequently reduced its price to $1,100 following the launch of the 15-inch model. Now, for a limited time, it is available at a further $150 discount at both Best Buy and B&H, dropping it to a lip-smacking $949 and making it a great option for back to school shoppers.

For those wondering about the specs, the M2 MacBook Air features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display with a 2560 x 1664 pixel resolution, 500-nit brightness, and P3 wide color support. The base model comes with 8GB of unified memory and a 256GB SSD, while the M2 SoC comprises an octa-core CPU, an octa-core GPU, and a 16-core neural engine.

Why buy the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air?

The M2 MacBook Air may be a year old, but it's still one of the best laptops at its price, and the discount now makes it all that more lucrative. It has thinner bezels than older MacBook Air models, while the P3 color gamut allows the screen to display one billion colors for vibrant photos and movies. The panel also comes with True Tone technology, whereby the white balance automatically adjusts to match the color temperature of the ambient light for a more natural viewing experience.

Another major reason to buy the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air is MagSafe charging, which is not even available in the pricier 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro. The M2 MacBook Air also comes with a 1080p FaceTime camera with three-mic array and Spatial Audio-enabled speakers. Overall, it offers an uncannily similar experience to the larger 15.3-inch M2 MacBook Air, albeit with a few downgrades, like a 4-speaker sound system instead of the 6-speaker system on the larger model. That said, the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air is a steal at $949, so grab it while the offer lasts.