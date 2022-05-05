Unlike its fancy Polishing Cloth, Apple’s new 3-meter Thunderbolt 4 Pro cable is fairly priced

Apple is notorious for selling relatively overpriced products. One could argue that for their excellent qualities and long lifespans they’re actually fairly priced. However, some products almost objectively have ridiculous price tags — such as the infamous $19 Polishing Cloth. Ultimately, the Cupertino tech giant isn’t a nonprofit organization, and making more money is its aim — as an ever-expanding business. Despite that, sometimes it surprises us with some of its releases, and this includes its latest Thunderbolt 4 Pro cable. In spite of it being the first on the premium market to have a 3-meter length, the company still settled for a $159 price tag. This makes it such a steal — considering companies like OWC, Belkin, and CalDigit still don’t offer similar products.

If you’re looking for a 3-meter Thunderbolt 4 cable from a reputable company, then Apple’s is your only choice right now. It offers a braided build that makes it more durable and comes in one color only — Black. This Pro cable supports:

Transfer data at up to 40Gb/s

USB 3.1 Gen 2 data transfer at up to 10Gb/s

DisplayPort video output (HBR3)

Connect to Thunderbolt (USB-C) and USB devices and displays

Up to 100 watts of power delivery

Daisy-chain up to six Thunderbolt 3 devices

Apple’s 3-meter Pro cable is for those who want to utilize Thunderbolt 4’s perks on distanced devices. If you don’t need 3 meters of length, then the company is offering a 1.8-meter version for $30 less. In that case, you could also find plenty of other options from other decent brands — which don’t cost as much. Considering there are no 3-meter rivals in this department, Apple could’ve easily charged more for it and sold units just fine. It’s refreshing to finally see the trillion-dollar company being more reasonable when it comes to pricing.

