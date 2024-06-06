Key Takeaways Apple is focusing on quality AI tools that people will actually use.

With WWDC around the corner, we've gotten hints at what Apple may announce during its keynote on June 10th. Hints suggest that we may not see any hardware announced this time, which makes sense, given how we already had an excellent iPad event. Instead, it's rumored that the company will use the time to show off its AI tools instead.

I've seen some people claim that this is when Apple will play "catch up" with everyone else on the AI scene, as the company has been pretty light on the artificial intelligence tools lately. However, I'd argue that Apple isn't trying to "catch up" with anyone; it's taking its own time and finding a niche with its features. As such, I have a strong feeling that during WWDC, we may see Apple prove that slow and steady wins the race.

It's going for quality over quantity

The stirrings began when an insider mentioned that Apple would announce AI-generated emoji during WWDC 2024. While interesting enough, the insider also stated that Apple is focusing on making "tools that ordinary consumers can use in their daily lives." This initiative uses the name "Project Greymatter," and it focuses on adding AI tools to its well-used apps to help improve productivity while also adding fun features for people to use to make their lives easier. While Apple is moving at a snail's pace in the AI scene, it's focusing on adding features that people will actually use.

AI has a major adoption problem

This strategy would sound silly if people were already finding a ton of value out of the current AI tools that we have. However, this isn't the case. A report by Reuters performed surveys in several countries, and on average, 60-70% of people have either never used ChatGPT, or have never even heard of it. 10-15% of respondents said they used it "once or twice." That's a good 70-85% of people who aren't using ChatGPT's AI in their everyday lives.

Things get worse when you look at Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot. In all countries, around 90% of people don't use these tools as a regular asset to get jobs done. And given how Microsoft has spent a lot of time adding Copilot to its operating systems, its browser, its Office suite...seeing a huge portion of people not using it, or not knowing what it is, is pretty stunning.

To win a race, you need to know where the finish line is

Speed is an important factor, but it isn't the whole story

Right now, AI companies are going crazy trying to ensure their AI assistants can do it all. We have image generation, video editing, research tools, you name it. And when one company makes an advancement, it sends a ripple through the others as they scramble to "me too" their way to the top of the ladder. Compared to Apple, other companies are a lot faster at deploying, innovating, and catching up with their AI. The problem is; where's the finish line?

If companies are shoveling a lot of time and money into adding a plethora of tools, and those tools are going woefully underused, then sure, they're going fast; but are they going in the direction that people want them to go? To score a victory, you need to run toward the finish line; running in blindly could slow down your progression, or even set you back further than you were before. As such, I believe Apple's strategy is to identify where that finish line is before it gets started on its AI tools, and it can do that by looking at what other companies are doing and allowing them to throw things at the wall and see what sticks. Meanwhile, it can take what works best and add it to its own services to prevent people from being inundated with AI tools they don't want or need.

Giving the people what they want, not what looks flashy

Apple has yet to reveal its AI strategy, but with WWDC right around the corner, it will be a good time for the tech giant to reveal what it has planned. If it does reveal something, it likely won't be something big and flashy, like video generation or even image creation. However, there's a good chance that any tools it does announce will be useful and enhance the average user experience somewhat. And if that happens, Apple may yet show that slow and steady can still win the race in a fast-paced tech world.