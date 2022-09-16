Apple’s Emergency SOS feature could gain support for more regions

The Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are launching on September 16. While the handsets might not offer the biggest updates in terms of specifications, they do have some unique features that could be life-saving. Being able to communicate or reach help during an emergency is vital, especially when you might not be in the best condition to do so. For this reason, Apple introduced the Emergency SOS feature. It will allow users to contact emergency services using text through satellite whenever the phone does not have cellular and Wi-Fi coverage. Although this is a great feature, the service is currently limited to parts of North America. But, apparently, Apple is looking to expand coverage, with new regions potentially gaining coverage by the end of the year.

According to macprime, a Swiss Apple publication, Apple will announce other supported countries by the end of this year. Furthermore, Apple will also announce more supported countries in 2023. Unfortunately, the source couldn’t obtain which countries would be gaining the Emergency SOS feature. This should definitely be a welcome feature to have supported, especially in areas that have harsh terrain or conditions. While the feature is available in all iPhone 14 models, it will not be available to use on day one. Instead, users will have to wait until Apple releases an iOS 16 software update which is slated to arrive sometime in November 2022.

Along with satellite communication, the iPhone 14 lineup will also come with a Crash Detection feature. This will allow users to communicate with emergency services when an accident happens. The process will be automated, with the phone using its many sensors to detect when a crash has occurred. Users will also be able to cancel the automated emergency communication if they are okay. Again, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will make their retail debut on September 16. You can still pre-order the phones, along with the Apple Watch and new AirPods Pro.

