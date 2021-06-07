Apple’s iCloud+ brings new privacy features at the same price

Apple’s WWDC announcements don’t stop coming, and the company has announced iCloud+. This new tier of the service adds new privacy-focused features to iCloud while keeping the same price.

Apple introduced three core features of iCloud+. First is Private Relay, which is essentially a VPN service that encrypts all data leaving your phone when you’re browsing the internet. That way, even if your traffic is intercepted, no one can see your private information. Then there’s Hide My Email, which creates unique email addresses for each service you sign up for. This then forwards emails to your main inbox. However, you can delete each of your unique addresses anytime, making it a more effective way to stop spam. Once you delete one of your addresses, you won’t get messages from that account anymore. Apple actually offered this feature alongside Sign in With Apple, so it’s not completely new.

The final feature Apple announced for iCloud+ is HomeKit Secure Video. This allows users to connect unlimited security cameras through HomeKit. Video feeds use end-to-end encryption so no one else can see inside your home. Footage from your cameras doesn’t count against your iCloud storage quota, either, meaning you can safely upload footage from all your cameras.

According to Apple, the new iCloud+ plans cost the same as the previous subscription. You get 50GB of storage with one HomeKit Secure Video camera for $0.99 per month), 200GB of storage with up to five HomeKit Secure Video cameras for just $2.99 per month, and a whopping 2TB of cloud storage with an unlimited number of HomeKit Secure Video cameras for only $9.99 per month.

Other Apple iCloud features

Outside of the new iCloud+ plan, there are a couple of new features for all iCloud accounts, too. First off, there’s a new way to recover your account if you get locked out. You can now add recovery contacts, so if you can’t access your account, you can reach out to that person to get a recovery code. This then lets you sign back into your account.

The other new feature focuses on our digital legacy. Similar to recovery contacts, you can add a legacy contact so your data can be accessed by them in case you pass away. In order to claim access to an account, users need to present a death certificate for the original owner. The goal is to be able to preserve important moments and data that might be necessary later on.