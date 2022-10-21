Apple has been quite busy the past couple of months. The firm released all new iPhones, Apple Watches, and even new AirPods. It most recently announced a new iPad, iPad Pros, and also an updated Apple TV 4K. While we are still waiting for refreshed MacBooks, for the most part, Apple has refreshed its entire lineup. Now, the person responsible for the design of most of these products is apparently calling it quits.

According to a new report by Bloomberg, Apple's vice president of industrial design, Evans Hankey, is leaving the company. Hankey's history is a bit of a mystery, but she studied industrial and product design at Stanford University, and at some point, began working for Apple. She managed the design team under Jony Ive, before taking on her current role as head of hardware design. Hankey replaced Jony Ive after his departure in 2019.

Hankey reportedly told colleagues that she would remain at Apple for the next six months. Apple currently does not have a replacement in mind. An Apple spokesperson had this to say:

“Apple’s design team brings together expert creatives from around the world and across many disciplines to imagine products that are undeniably Apple. The senior design team has strong leaders with decades of experience. Evans plans to stay on as we work through the transition, and we’d like to thank her for her leadership and contributions.”

It's hard to say just how much of an impact this change will have, but for the most part, Apple's designed have remained relatively unchanged over the past few years. Perhaps the biggest changes in design that we have seen so far would be the firm's MacBook Pro and the Apple Watch Ultra. Although new laptops are expected to arrive in the coming months, the company's next big product launch will be with its mixed reality headset, slated to arrive sometime in 2023.

Source: Bloomberg