Apple iOS 16.1 beta 2 fixes the annoying copy-and-paste bug, improves battery UI

With the release of iPhone 14 and iOS 16 now in the rear-view mirror, Apple’s sights are now set on improving the experience through new software updates. The company recently released iOS 16.0.1, but has also been working on bigger updates, with reports stating that the next public update is set to arrive within the next couple of weeks. While we wait, registered developers have had access to some of these new changes with the beta versions of iOS 16.1. Apple previously released iOS 16.1 beta 1, and now the firm has dropped a new update, with iOS 16.1 beta 2.

While there are plenty of small changes, perhaps the biggest fix found within the update so far is that it corrects the annoying copy-and-paste bug. Along with bug fixes, the new update also makes improvements to the iPhone’s battery percentage indicator, giving users a visual representation of the battery drain their phones might experience. The new update also adds a battery percentage to the new Lock Screen and updates the Game Center splash screen when opening the app for the first time. In the previous beta, Live Activities was added, along with an easier way to customize the home screen wallpaper from the Lock Screen menu. Furthermore, the beta also added a dedicated section for accessories that support the unified smart home standard called Matter.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Currently, the Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are available to purchase. The iPhone 14 Plus is scheduled to hit retail shelves starting on October 7. While the Pro models offers the most change from previous models, a majority of the focus this year seems to on the software, mainly the new Dynamic Island. While there are detractors, for the most part, the reception of the new look has been widely praised, with Apple introducing a fun and new way to interact with the phone.

Source: MacRumors