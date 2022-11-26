The latest Apple iPad Air is now on sale during Black Friday for a limited time, bringing it down to its lowest price yet.

iPad Air 5 (2022) Apple iPad Air (2022) $499.99 $599 Save $99.01 The 2022 5th-generation iPad Air is powered by the Apple M1 processor, it supports 5G for the first time, and it comes in an array of beautiful colors. $499.99 at Amazon

Not even Apple products are immune to discounts, as we have seen plenty of tablet and smartphones Black Friday sales over the past few weeks. While there are many different iPad models, we are now seeing a new discount on the latest iPad Air model, knocking close to $100 off the retail price for a limited time.

The latest iPad Air features a powerful Apple M1 processor, along with a large, bright, and beautiful 10.9-inch display. Since this is one of the latest models, it does have an updated look, featuring bezels around the display and the absence of the home button. The tablet is also compatible with the Apple Pencil, but only with the latest model.

The new Apple Pencil is quite good and can be charged without being plugged into the iPad like the previous model. Instead, users can now magnetically secure the new Pencil to the side of the iPad Air, which is highly convenient. As far as models go, you have a choice of five different colors: Space Gray, Starlight, Purple, Pink, and Blue. The iPad Air also features a camera, with a 12MP camera on the front and rear.

Regarding the size of the internal storage, you have two options, 64GB and 256GB. Unfortunately, the discounted model is only available in Space Gray, Pink, and Blue and with 64GB of internal storage. Of course, the iPad Air can connect to Wi-Fi and charges via USB-C. Overall, this is an impressive model and is priced quite well.

As mentioned before, this deal is for a limited time. When you head to the product page, it will be discounted to $549 and will be discounted even further during the check-out process. The discount will not appear if you just add the product to your cart, make sure to confirm the final price before checking out.