The tech industry has been hell-bent on taking out those dang creative types recently. I mean, sure, you could pay an artist who has years of experience and a degree under their belt to draw a picture for you, or - and hear me out here - you can plug a prompt into a soulless AI generator and have it churn out whatever you want by lifting inspiration from the internet. Because clearly, the people who most need knocking down a peg or two are creatives.

Now, to really hammer home that sentiment, Apple has released a new trailer for its iPad Pro. Titled "Crush!," it tells us that we no longer need those pesky painters and musicians, trying to ask for a fair rate for their work. No, you too can fight back against the tyranny of people who dare create things by buying an iPad Pro. And as you might imagine, people aren't happy.

Apple's iPad Pro trailer shows us what's wrong with the tech industry

If you haven't seen the trailer, it shows different aspects of life being squished down into a single device. We've seen lots of examples of this in the past, where companies show off that their device is an accountant, an artist, and a games console all in one; however, this ad feels different, as it almost relishes in how it's destroying all of the things it claims it replaces. An arcade cabinet is unceremoniously squished, a grand piano cracks under the weight, and cans of paint explode as the press slowly squishes everything down into a pulp.

When the crusher lifts, an iPad Pro sits in the middle, implying that you no longer need those old, archaic things like actual musical instruments or physical art mediums. No, all you need is to purchase this sleek, modern monolith that can do all those jobs in one. This is all set to the tune of Sonny & Cher's "All I Ever Need Is You" to really hammer home the message that creatives are no longer needed in this new world of tech. Plus, the iPad Pro is thin. Like, really thin. So that makes everything better, somehow.

I know I can be a tech curmudgeon at times, but this time, it does look like people agree with me. The trailer has gotten a lot of backlash online, as it represents the current mentality surrounding AI tech where companies try to make lifelong crafts redundant with a single app. Fortunately, no matter how much companies and tech enthusiasts push to replicate the arts with algorithms, there will always be those who appreciate the human touch.