The 6th generation iPad Mini offers a sleek design, but most importantly, it offers a ton of power in a compact size. If you've been interested in the iPad Mini but were waiting for a sale, now is the time, as the tablet has been discounted by $100, making it quite a steal.

The iPad Mini offers an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display and is powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chip. It offers support for the latest Apple Pencil which can magnetically connect to the side of the device and charge. Furthermore, it can provide all-day battery life and has a USB-C port for versatility and charging. If you're a person that likes to take photos with their tablet, the Mini offers a 12MP camera on the rear and also features a 12MP selfie camera. The tablet's base model, the one being discounted, offers 64GB of internals storage. But, if you need more room, there is also a 256GB model as well.

For the most part, this is one of the best iPads you can buy if you're looking for a portable option. The proposition gets even sweeter when the priced is being reduced by $100. If interested, you can now purchase the iPad Mini at a discount by using the link below. The promotion is currently only available through Amazon, with Best Buy and Apple still charging the usual $499.99 for the device. Currently, the iPad Mini is available in all four colors: Space Gray, Pink, Starlight, and Purple. If you do not see the price when you click the link, chances are, the promotion ended or that the product is no longer in stock.

Source: Amazon