Good discounts on the MacBook Air don't come along too often which makes this one on the latest model even better.

Black Friday gets earlier and earlier every year it seems, but for anyone hunting for a saving on a MacBook Air, the deal gods are on your side. Best Buy has already kicked off its big seasonal sales event and one of the early doorbusters is a $150 saving on the brand-new, M2-powered MacBook Air.

The regular price of these starts at $1,199, but right now you can get one for $1,049 in all four colors. The $150 discount also applies to the 512GB storage option, bringing that one down to $1,349, again in any of the available colors. There's no way that Apple will do a deal like this from its own store, so it's definitely worth jumping on.

The 2022 MacBook Air is a complete redesign compared to the M1 version, and not just when it comes to the insides. The latest version comes with the same display notch first seen on the MacBook Pro. The Apple M2 is made up of an 8-core CPU, and either an 8-core or 10-core GPU depending on the spec you opt for. Nothing inside is upgradeable, though, be that storage or the unified memory, so it's always a good idea to spring for the most that your budget allows for.

The MacBook Air is a great laptop, though, and while hardly classed as affordable it does represent good value. Especially for creatives or those interested in programming. There's not a lot that can truly match the performance and efficiency of the Apple M2 at this price, especially with this kind of discount. And unlike Windows, Apple's transition to ARM-based computing has been a bonafide success, with apps from all corners optimized for Apple Silicon. It can even game fairly well, with the likes of No Man's Sky due to land sometime soon.

Take advantage of a rare discount while you can.