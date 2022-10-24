There have been a lot of updates to Apple's product lineup over the past five months. In June, Apple announced a brand new MacBook Air, along with a 13-inch MacBook Pro. Last month, it announced new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro devices, and in October, it delivered updated models of its iPad, iPad Pro, and Apple TV 4K. So, with the year coming to a close, what else does Apple have left to update? We've heard rumors about new MacBook 14 and MacBook 16 models, but according to a new report, there could be more in the computing pipeline.

Apple iPad 10 Apple iPad 10 The iPad 10 introduces a complete chassis overhaul and offers four bold colors. It packs the A14 Bionic chip and supports the Apple Pencil 1. View at Best Buy

While a majority of Apple's products have been converted over to its own silicon, either using A or M series chips, there is still one product that remains, the company's top-end desktop solution, the Mac Pro. While we haven't heard much from Cupertino, the company did tease that it was working on such a unit towards the end of one of its keynotes. According to Mark Gurman, the Mac Pro is still in development, and he added some details about what we might see as far as specifications go when it is released.

The upcoming Mac Pro could arrive with two different M2 SoC configurations. Apple would produce one model with an M2 Ultra and another with an all-new chip that has never been used in any other product. This brand-new M2 chip would be the best it offers, standing above the rest. While it doesn't have an official name publicly, Gurman refers to this chip as the "Extreme" model.

Gurman stated:

My belief is that the Mac Pro will be offered with options for 24 and 48 CPU cores and 76 and 152 graphics cores—along with up to 256 gigabytes of memory. In fact, I can share one configuration of the Mac Pro in active testing within Apple: 24 CPU cores (16 performance and 8 efficiency cores), 76 graphics cores and 192 gigabytes of memory. That particular machine is running macOS Ventura 13.3. Ventura 13.0, the first version of the new macOS, is launching Monday.

Now, having the very best of what Apple has to offer is expected when it comes to the Mac Pro, so these specifications above don't come as much of a surprise, but they are still quite impressive. But one thing to remember is that this is just an early report, and things could always change. Thankfully, we won't have to wait long to see what Apple has been cooking up, with Gurman thinking that the Mac Pro could arrive within the coming months.

Source: Bloomberg