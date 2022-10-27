With every new software update there's the potential to introduce new solutions while at the same time, creating new problems. That looks to be the case with the recent macOS Ventura update, as it is being reported that a new vulnerability has been created, leaving users unprotected and exposed. Thankfully, there's a workaround, but many might not be privy to the initial problem or its solution.

According to Wired, the latest macOS update introduced a flaw where it prevents third-party security software from gaining access to required areas where it needs to run real-time and diagnostic scans. The interesting part of this flaw is that it was actually introduced in a fairly recent developer beta. Apple is aware of the issue and has stated that it would fix the problem in its next update. Unfortunately, it did not give any details as to when that update would arrive, leaving many customers to deal with the problem on their own.

As you might expect, third-party security software vendors are also having to deal with this issue. Thomas Reed, who is the director of Mac and mobile platforms at Malwarebytes, stated that he initially thought the problem had to do with a faulty beta of Malwarebytes since the company was getting reports from customers. Eventually, the firm realized that it wasn't the software that was the problem, it was Apple's OS update. Apparently, Apple was so intent on fixing a vulnerability, that it redid parts of the software that manages permissions for security services. In doing so, it managed to fix the problem but also introduced the current problem at hand.

If you're someone that uses a third-party security software like an anti-malware, antivirus, or a similar type of software, you'll most likely want to check you settings to see if everything is working okay. If it isn't, then, as mentioned before, luckily, there's way to fix this. In order to fix the problem, you'll want to head into your System Preferences, then go to your Privacy and Security settings, and navigate to the Full Disk Access menu. From here, you should see a list of programs that are installed on your computer that have Full Disk Access. If you see any of your security software listed, hit the toggle to disable it.

You can then exit the menu and re-enter it. Now, head into the Full Disk Access menu one more time, and enable the toggles for your security software. Once this is complete, the problem should be fixed and your software should be able to fully scan your system. Luckily, this issue did not reach devices that are in a mobile device management (MDM) system. If you have yet to download the new update, it might be a good idea to hold off for the time being. If you've already downloaded or want to download the new update, you can, just make sure to perform the workaround listed in the article if you are running security software.

Source: Wired