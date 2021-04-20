Apple’s new Magic Keyboard features redesigned layout and Touch ID

To go along with Apple’s new redesigned iMac, the company has introduced a new Magic Keyboard. The keyboard is available in three configurations and several colors that will match the new iMac, which will be available to preorder April 30 and launches in the second half of May.

What’s different about the new Magic Keyboard is it features a completely new layout. There are now dedicated buttons for Spotlight, Dictation, Do Not Disturb, and Emoji. And for the first time, one of the configurations of the new Magic Keyboard features Touch ID, so you can make purchases and unlock your iMac easier than ever before.

Apple said Touch ID is implemented wirelessly on the new Magic Keyboard and uses a dedicated security component that communicates directly with the Secure Enclave in M1, creating an encrypted channel to protect users’ fingerprint data from end to end.

“Whether unlocking their Mac or making a purchase with Apple Pay, users enjoy a fast, easy, and secure experience,” Apple said in a blog post.

Apple said Touch ID also works with Fast User Switching, so customers can quickly change to a different user profile with just the press of a finger. The new Magic Keyboard is being offered in three configurations: without Touch ID, with Touch ID, and with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad.

The Magic Keyboard is available with the new iMac with 7-core GPU, which starts at $1,299. The Magic Keyboard with Touch ID is available with the new iMac with 8-core GPU, which starts at $1,499. It’s unclear if the new keyboards will be available to purchase separately, or if they’re exclusive for the new iMacs. Apple commentator Rene Ritchie claims you can only buy them with the new M1 iMac for now, but at least the Touch ID model will be compatible with other M1 Macs and other PCs (the latter without Touch ID support obviously).

In addition to a new Magic Keyboard for iMac, Apple is releasing a new Magic Keyboard for the new iPad Pro with M1 chip. Apple said the keyboard for the new iPad Pro will be available in black and white for $299 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and $349 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Today’s announcement comes amid a flurry of new products introduced at its Spring Loaded event, including AirTag, iPad Pro with M1 chip, new Apple TV 4K, and the completely redesigned iMac.