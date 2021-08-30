Apple’s MagSafe charger is now on sale for $30

Apple introduced its new MagSafe charging technology last year, alongside the release of the iPhone 12 series. It combines Qi charging with a magnetic base, giving you fast wireless charging without necessarily setting the phone down on a table or pad. Apple’s own MagSafe charger usually goes for $40, but now you can pick one up for $29.99 on Amazon.

This official MagSafe charger magnetically attaches to the back of any iPhone 12 model. It can also provide power to any Qi-compatible devices, such as AirPods and many Android phones, but charging speeds may vary. Power to the MagSafe adapter is supplied through the non-removable 1-meter USB Type-C cable.

Apple MagSafe Charger This is an official MagSafe charger from Apple. USB wall adapter not included. Buy at Amazon

The only catch with Apple’s own MagSafe charger is that a USB Type-C wall adapter isn’t included in the box. Most Type-C wall adapters over 20W should be able to supply the highest possible speeds, but Apple recommends it own USB Type-C power adapter for the best compatibility.