It has been a wild week of Apple announcements, but the tech giant hasn't finished yet. Today, Apple shared its two newest announcements with the world; a brand new MacBook Pro and the M4 Max chip. And if you thought the M4 Pro was mighty, you haven't seen nothing yet.

Apple pulls back the curtain on the M4 Max

First up, we have Apple's article on the M4 Pro and the M4 Max. If you've been keeping up to date with Apple news, the former chip should be familiar; we saw it make headlines when the Mac mini was shown off with an M4 Pro chip. Now, we've gotten news about what the strongest chip in the range is like:

It has an up to 16-core CPU, with up to 12 performance cores and four efficiency cores. It’s up to 2.2x faster than the CPU in M1 Max and up to 2.5x faster than the latest AI PC chip.2 The GPU has up to 40 cores for performance that is up to 1.9x faster than M1 Max and up to an astounding 4x faster than the latest AI PC chip.

Apple also reveals the MacBook Pro with the full M4 range

Of course, you're going to need a shiny new device to put that chip to good use. That's why Apple also revealed the MacBook Pro, which comes with options for an M4, M4 Pro, or M4 Max.

The MacBooks also come in a range of screen sizes correlating with each chip. The cheapest MacBook Pro in the range is a 14-inch screen with an M4 chip, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, and 16GB of memory. If you want to upgrade the chip, Apple is releasing 14 and 16-inch chip variants with the M4 Pro and Max. Whichever one you pick, you'll find that the three ports get an upgrade to Thunderbird 5 for even faster performance.

If you want to grab one, you can preorder a MacBook Pro for $1,599, with a full release coming on November 8th.