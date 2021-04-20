Apple’s new iPad Pro has a super-fast M1 chip and 5G support

|Colors
|Silver, Space Gray
|Size & Weight
- 247.6mm x 178.5mm x 5.9mm
- 466g (Wi-Fi)
- 470g (5G)
- 280.6mm x 214.9mm x 6.4mm
- 682g (Wi-Fi)
- 685g (5G)
|Display
- Liquid Retina display
- 11-inch (diagonal) LED backlit Multi‑Touch display with IPS technology
- 2388-by-1668-pixel resolution at 264 pixels per inch (ppi)
- ProMotion technology
- Wide color display (P3)
- True Tone display
- Fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating
- Fully laminated display
- Antireflective coating
- 1.8% reflectivity
- 600 nits max brightness
- Supports Apple Pencil (2nd generation)
- Liquid Retina XDR display
- 12.9-inch (diagonal) mini-LED backlit Multi‑Touch display with IPS technology
- 2D backlighting system with 2596 full‑array local dimming zones
- 2732-by-2048-pixel resolution at 264 pixels per inch (ppi)
- ProMotion technology
- Wide color display (P3)
- True Tone display
- Fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating
- Fully laminated display
- Antireflective coating
- 1.8% reflectivity
- 600 nits max brightness
- 1000 nits max full-screen brightness; 1600 nits peak brightness (HDR)
- 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio
- Supports Apple Pencil (2nd generation)
|SoC
- Apple M1 chip
- 8-core CPU with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores
- 8-core GPU
- 16-core Neural Engine
|RAM & Storage
- 128GB storage + 8GB RAM
- 256GB storage + 8GB RAM
- 512GB storage + 8GB RAM
- 1TB storage + 16GB RAM
- 2TB storage + 16GB RAM
|Battery & Charging
- Built-in 28.65 watt-hour rechargeable lithium-polymer battery
- 20W USB-C charging
- Built-in 40.88 watt-hour rechargeable lithium-polymer battery
- 20W USB-C charging
|Security
|FaceID
- Enabled by TrueDepth camera for facial recognition
- Unlock iPad
- Secure personal data within apps
- Make purchases from the iTunes Store, App Store, and Apple Books
|Rear Camera(s)
- Pro camera system: Wide and Ultra Wide cameras
- Wide: 12MP, ƒ/1.8 aperture
- Ultra Wide: 10MP, ƒ/2.4 aperture, and 125° field of view
- Five‑element lens (Wide and Ultra Wide)
- 2x optical zoom out, digital zoom up to 5x
- Sapphire crystal lens cover
- Brighter True Tone flash
- Camera features
- Panorama (up to 63MP)
- Autofocus with Focus Pixels (Wide)
- Smart HDR 3
- Wide color capture for photos and Live Photos
- Lens correction (Ultra Wide)
- Advanced red-eye correction
- Photo geotagging
- Auto image stabilization
- Burst mode
- Image formats captured: HEIF and JPEG
- Video Recording
- 4K video recording at 24 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps (Wide)
- 1080p HD video recording at 25 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps
- 720p HD video recording at 30 fps
- 2x optical zoom out
- Audio zoom
- Brighter True Tone flash
- Slo‑mo video support for 1080p at 120 fps or 240 fps
- Time‑lapse video with stabilization
- Extended dynamic range for video up to 30 fps
- Cinematic video stabilization (4K, 1080p, and 720p)
- Continuous autofocus video
- Playback zoom
- Video formats recorded: HEVC and H.264
- Stereo recording
|Front Camera
- TrueDepth Camera
- 12MP Ultra Wide camera, 122° field of view
- ƒ/2.4 aperture
- Retina Flash
- Camera features
- Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and Depth Control
- Portrait Lighting with six effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, High‑Key Mono)
- Animoji and Memoji
- Smart HDR 3
- 1080p HD video recording at 25 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps
- Time‑lapse video with stabilization
- Extended dynamic range for video up to 30 fps
- Cinematic video stabilization (1080p and 720p)
- Wide color capture for photos and Live Photos
- Lens correction
- Auto image stabilization
- Burst mode
|Port(s)
- USB 4/Thunderbolt port
- DisplayPort
- Thunderbolt 3 (up to 40Gb/s)
- USB 4 (up to 40Gb/s)
- USB 3.1 Gen 2 (up to 10Gb/s)
|Audio
- 5 microphones
- Quad speakers
|Connectivity
- All models
- 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6; simultaneous dual band (2.4GHz and 5GHz); HT80 with MIMO
- Bluetooth 5.0 technology
- Digital compass
- iBeacon microlocation
- 5G model (A2301 and A2379)
- 5G NR (Bands n1, n2, n3, n5, n7, n8, n12, n20, n25, n28, n38, n40, n41, n66, n71, n77, n78, n79)4
- 5G NR mmWave (Bands n260, n261)
- FDD-LTE (Bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 66, 71)
- TD-LTE (Bands 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48)
- UMTS/HSPA/HSPA+/DC‑HSDPA (850, 900, 1700/2100, 1900, 2100 MHz)
- GSM/EDGE (850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz)
- Data only
- Wi-Fi calling
- eSIM+ Nano-SIM card tray
- Built‑in GPS/GNSS
|Sensors
- Face ID
- LiDAR Scanner
- Three-axis gyro
- Accelerometer
- Barometer
- Ambient light sensor
|Software
|iPadOS 14
