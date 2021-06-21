Apple’s new M1 MacBook Pro now on sale for $1,100 ($199 off)

Apple’s new Macs are some of the best computers you can buy right now, thanks to the extraordinary battery life and excellent performance offered by the M1 System-on-a-Chip (SoC). The latest MacBook Pro refresh with an M1 chip was originally priced at $1,299, but it’s now on sale for $1,099.99 on Amazon. That’s a savings of $199, and unlike many other sales today, you don’t need an Amazon Prime account to get the discount.

The 2020 MacBook Pro has an 8-core Apple M1, which combines the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O and other functions into a single chip for improved performance and battery life. Many macOS applications are already updated to run natively on M1 Macs, but you can also run most older software through the included Rosetta compatibility layer. In many cases, emulated Intel software still runs faster than it would on native Intel Macs. You can also use software like Parallels to run ARM Windows (which itself can emulate most x86 Windows software) in a virtual machine.

The specific hardware configuration on sale has a 13-inch 500-nit display, a 256GB SSD for storage, FaceTime HD webcam, Magic Keyboard with Touch Bar, and 8GB RAM. It would have been nice to see more memory available, but the ‘Apple tax’ is still alive and well. The 512GB model is also on sale at $1,300, but that’s only 13% off.