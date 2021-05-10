Apple’s official MagSafe charger is on sale for its lowest price ever

RAVPower's alternative is also discounted to just $17

Apple introduced its new MagSafe charging system alongside the iPhone 12 series, as a replacement for the aging Lightning connector. It’s a standard wireless charging pad, but with added magnets to maintain a strong connection to the phone — even when it’s positioned vertically. Apple’s first-party MagSafe charger has now dropped to just $29.85 on Amazon, the lowest recorded price yet, and a third-party option from RAVPower is also on sale for even less.

The official MagSafe charger was $39 when it was first released, but more recently, the charger has been sold for around $34. That makes the current sale effectively a $4 discount, but it’s also the lowest price we’ve seen yet for the adapter. MagSafe works best with the iPhone 12, but is also compatible with other iPhones that support wireless charging (11 series, XS/XR/X, 8 series, iPhone SE 2nd-gen, etc.). MagSafe is also compatible with some Android devices, but charging speeds will be limited.

Apple MagSafe Charger This wireless charger is designed specifically for iPhones. However, you'll need to pair it with a USB Type-C wall adapter (sold separately) for the fastest-possible 20W speeds. Buy at Amazon

RAVPower Magnetic Wireless Charger RAVPower's MagSafe charger can reach the same speeds as the official Apple charger, but comes with the 20W power adapter. Win-win. Buy at Amazon

The only catch to Apple’s deal is that the 20W USB Type-C wall adapter, which is required to reach the fastest-possible speeds, is not included in the box with MagSafe. If you don’t already have a compatible wall adapter, the above-linked alternative from RAVPower is likely a better option — it can reach the same speeds as Apple’s official charger, and comes with the wall adapter. The 3ft version is currently on sale for just $17.38, and there’s an extended 5ft version available too.