Apple’s privacy labels mysteriously vanish from the App Store on iOS and macOS

Apple revealed its Privacy Nutrition Labels back in WWDC20. This iOS 14 feature forces (active) developers to provide in a clear way the kinds of data they collect from users. The App Store then displays these labels in the listing page of each app. This helps users decide whether they want to download a certain app or game without reading through detailed, endless privacy policies. This welcome addition works on both iOS and macOS — assuming you’re running a compatible version of the operating system. Unfortunately, though, you can’t utilize this tool right now. It appears that the privacy labels have mysteriously disappeared from the App Store. This potential bug is affecting iPhone and Mac users alike. Interestingly, these labels remain accessible from the web version of the store.

@MacRumors @9to5mac @zollotech is it only me or did Apple really remove the privacy labels in the App Store? — Jay San 🇺🇦💙 (@jay_san25) April 25, 2022

Twitter user Jay San (@jay_san25) tweeted their findings when they discovered that the privacy labels have vanished from the App Store. At the time of writing, Apple seemingly still hasn’t acknowledged the issue on any of its public channels. It’s safe to assume, though, that it is internally aware of it — considering the increasing online reports. We would like to think that this is just a bug — rather than an intentional decision — and it likely is the case.

Apple’s privacy labels on the App Store display three major categories — Data Not Linked to You, Data Linked to You, and Data Used to Track You. Under each category, users can view the types of data collected, such as Location or Contact Info. Despite it being a relatively minor feature, it still helps many users identify fishy apps through a mere glance.

