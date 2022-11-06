If you've been eyeing the AirPods Pro, now is the right time to buy, as they've been discounted to their lowest price yet.

Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro offers the same basic design as its predecessor but packs new features that make it a great pair of earbuds. If you've been looking for a wireless pair of earbuds or wanted to get some AirPods, the newly discounted second-generation AirPods Pro could be a perfect match. During an early Black Friday sale, you can now get a small discount that knocks $15 off its retail price, bringing it down to $234.

This new price might not be the biggest discount we've seen during recent sales, but it is the largest discount on Apple's latest AirPods Pro thus far. The earbuds have been rebuilt from the ground up, offering a richer sound experience, improved noise cancellation, and advanced touch controls. The earbuds are powered by an all-new H2 chip and custom driver to deliver the best sound experience possible. The earbuds also have a redesigned microphone that can capture your voice for improved sound quality during phone calls.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Apple AirPods Pro 2 The AirPods Pro 2 support Active Noise Cancellation, Dolby Atmos content, and wireless charging. They pack plenty of offerings, despite their compact build. View at Amazon

In addition, the earbuds can last up to six hours on a single charge, with the case supplying another 30 hours of use. Perhaps one of the more interesting improvements is with the case, which now packs a small speaker, making it easier to find when lost. It can also sound an alert when it begins charging.

Whether you are interested in upgrading your current set of earbuds or are going in blind to purchase something brand-new, you can always check out our in-depth review of the Apple AirPods Pro. If you're looking for other wireless earbud options, check out some of the best that are currently being offered or check out some early Black Friday deals.