Apple's Self Service Repair Program is seeing a bit of expansion. Do-it-yourself repairs on many of Apple's desktop products are now possible through the program, with the new products including the M1-powered iMac, Mac Mini, Mac Studio, and even the Apple Studio Display, but only in the United States

The news means that if you're the technical type you can now purchase parts and tools straight from Apple designed specially for repairing these Mac desktop products, along with official guides. It also comes just a few weeks after Apple expanded the Self Service Repair Program to the U.K. and Europe, allowing common self-repairs of iPhones and Apple silicon-powered MacBooks. Before that, Apple had expanded the program to include M1 MacBook models back in August in the United States.

At least here in the United States, this brings the total number of Apple products covered under the program to nine. Along with the M1 MacBook Air, M1 MacBook Pro, Mac Studio, M1 Mac Mini, M1 iMac, and Studio Display, you can also repair the iPhone SE, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13 on your own. No word yet on when European markets will see Mac desktop products hit the Apple's Self Service Repair Program, but following the pattern, it could be a few weeks or months.

Ever since Apple launched the Self Service Repair Program in April of this year, many competing companies have followed suit with similar offerings. If you own a Samsung phone, for example, you can repair the Galaxy S21 and S20 series on your own thanks to their partnership with iFixit. Even Microsoft has made repairs on their Surface PCs easier, for experts who own repair shops, offering tools to authorized service providers that can speed up the process of fixing a broken device. It's a huge win for everyone, who doesn't want to send in their device for repair, and are brave enough to do things on their own.

Source: Six Colors