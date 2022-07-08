You can now buy a color-matched MagSafe 3 cable for your new MacBook Air

Next week, Apple’s new MacBook Air will finally be available for purchase through online and physical retail channels. The new MacBook Air will come in a variety of colors. Apple will also be bundling a color-matched USB-C to MagSafe 3 Cable. To coincide with the release, Apple has updated its online store to offer the USB-C to MagSafe 3 Cable in four different colors.

Spotted by iMore, the new USB-C to MagSafe 3 Cable is available directly from Apple through its online store. Along with the traditional-looking silver, there is now the option to purchase: Space Gray, Midnight, and Starlight. While these are most likely meant for new MacBook Air owners, that won’t stop other Mac product owners – such as those that bought the new 14- or 16-inch MacBook Pro – from purchasing them. If you’re looking to update your USB-C to MagSafe 3 Cable, you can expect to pay $49.

Apple’s MacBook Air will make its official retail debut on July 15. The MacBook Air offers Apple’s latest M2 SoC, along with an entirely new design for 2022 that measures just 11mm thick. It has a 13.6-inch display and can be configured with up to 24GB RAM and 2TB SSD storage. The web camera has also been improved when compared to prior models, capable of capturing video at 1080p. Lastly, there is a solid keyboard, with two USB-C Thunderbolt ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a MagSafe port.

The MacBook Air is now available for pre-order with a starting price of $1,199. You might want to take a look at our deals page for the MacBook Air, as it might offer the best pricing. Along with new computing products, Apple is expected to release a new iPhone and also a new Apple Watch later this year.

Source: Apple

Via: iMore