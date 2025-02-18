As much as I love the hardware in the Mac Mini, I've made it no secret that I have several issues with the macOS software, whether it's because the included apps fall short in some ways, or because some behaviors are simply annoying. I already talked about some apps that helped me transition from Windows after using that OS all my life, and I still recommend most of those.

However, it's been a few months since my Mac Mini review, and I've kept using it ever since, so I've had more time to truly get into the groove and optimize my workflow. That means I've added some more apps to my arsenal and swapped out some others. So, if you're looking to maximize your productivity on a Mac, here's my ultimate list of apps to really take it to the next level without having to spend any extra money.

6 MonitorControl

External monitors shouldn't be hard to use

Right off the bat, it's really frustrating that both Windows and macOS can't handle external monitors well, and out of the box, you're forced to use the clunky built-in controls on your monitor to change the brightness and other image settings. On macOS, you can fix this using the MonitorControl app, which provides you built-in brightness controls, going as far as combining the hardware brightness of the monitor itself with a software setting that can turn down the brightness below the minimum range of the monitor. This makes it especially great for low-light environments.

But even without that, the simple fact that I can change my monitor's brightness to its fullest extent without having to use the uncomfortable nub on the back of the screen is a huge deal. It's just so much easier to change on the fly, and not only does it support brightness, but it can also change the volume for built-in speakers if the monitor has them. It's not a tool I have to use all the time, but it's great to have there for when I do need it.

MonitorControl See at Github

5 AltTab

Switch between windows, not apps

This third-party app, AltTab, gives us a glimpse of what thumnail previews might look like on macOS.

One of the more frustrating things about macOS is that the built-in window switcher (pressing Command + Tab) only switched between active apps, not open windows. If an app has multiple windows, you won't see them all, and conversely, if an app is running in the background and has no open windows, it will also appear here, making things very weird for someone coming from Windows.

Thankfully, AltTab is an app that restores the behavior you're probably familiar with from Windows. By pressing Option + Tab (or a shortcut of your choice), you can switch between your open windows more easily without the clutter of apps that don't have windows. It's much more natural and convenient to use, though I've noticed some instances of the window switcher not bringing apps to the foreground correctly. Even still, this app makes window management so much better on macOS, which is terrible both using the keyboard and the dock.

This is also a good time to mention AutoRaise, an app that can automatically set focus to a window when moving the mouse over it. While I used this app a lot for a while, I've actually dropped it as I found I had a few accidents happen from moving my mouse over a different window even though I didn't mean to switch focus. That's why this app isn't on this list, though I'd still recommend it if you hate how macOS handles clicking on unfocused windows.

AltTab Download AltTab

4 A third-party web browser

As long as it's not Safari