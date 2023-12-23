Key Takeaways KeyboardCleanTool: Essential for MacBook owners, this app turns off the keyboard so you can clean it without triggering any accidental keystrokes.

HandMirror: Say goodbye to using Photo Booth or FaceTime for webcam previews. HandMirror provides quick access to your Mac's camera, ensuring everything is connected before you start a video call.

CopyClip: Take control of your clipboard with this app that keeps a record of your recent copied texts for quick access, preventing the hassle of re-copying materials. It's a must-have tool to save time.

macOS Sonoma is a great operating system, and there are plenty of reasons that you might want to use it instead of Windows 11 or Linux. But there are things about macOS that are just comically bad in 2023, like poor window management and a lack of clipboard history. Luckily, a handful of free (or very cheap) Mac apps can fix some of those shortcomings and even add some new functionality. I've picked five of my favorite apps that I would consider essential on all the best Macs.

These apps aren't standalone apps like Safari or iMessage. Instead, they're better viewed as tools that make the core macOS experience better overall. These apps aren't things that you need to use all the time, but rather things that come in handy precisely when you need them.

5 KeyboardCleanTool

It's a simple, but indispensable, tool for MacBook owners

This tool is so simple that some might deem it unnecessary. In fact, that's exactly what Apple said when it denied KeyboardCleanTool from entry to the Mac Apple Store. However, it's a crucial application for anyone who has a MacBook. It's important to clean your keyboard often, since skin oils from your fingers can cause keys to become shiny and worn out over time. But cleaning a MacBook keyboard is much more difficult than it should be, because pressing any key will automatically turn on the computer.

So, KeyboardCleanTool literally does one thing: it turns off your MacBook keyboard, so you can clean it. That'll prevent accidental keystrokes messing with your system, and allow your keyboard to look sharp with frequent cleanings. Don't overlook this app, because it's a sneaky-useful tool.

KeyboardCleanTool KeyboardCleanTool is a simple Mac tool that will shut off your keyboard's input, so you can clean it without annoying accidental triggers. See at folivora.AI

4 Handmirror

Stop using Photo Booth or FaceTime for webcam previews

Close

Many of us make the occasional video call nowadays, and some even work remotely full-time and have them even more often. But it can be hard to see what you're going to look like on camera before you call. I used to use either Photo Booth or FaceTime on my Mac to get an idea of what I look like before joining calls — until I found out about HandMirror. It's a way to access your Mac's camera with just one click, right from your menu bar.

The great thing about HandMirror is that it works with every OS-level video feature available. That includes Continuity Camera, the feature that lets you use your iPhone's camera feed as your Mac's webcam. Continuity Camera can be picky sometimes about when it wants to connect to your Mac, and HandMirror is a great way to make sure everything is connected before you start a call. macOS Sonoma is perhaps the best operating system for video calls, and its exclusive features from video reactions to lighting effects are all available in HandMirror.

Hand Mirror Hand Mirror is a menu bar app that gives you quick access to your webcam's viewfinder, allowing you to see what you look like before joining a call or meeting. See at Apple Apps (Free)

3 CopyClip

Take control of your clipboard, and forget about losing copied text

Close

Another great Windows feature notably absent on macOS is clipboard history. Ever copy something and then accidentally replace it with newer copied text? I know I do it at least a few times a day, and going back and re-copying the material is an unnecessary hassle. Instead, download CopyClip. This app keeps a record of your recent clipboard items and stores them in your Mac's menu bar. If you need to use something you copied again, simply click the text in your menu bar to re-add it to your clipboard. This is a must-have tool that will undoubtedly save you more time than you'd expect.

CopyClip CopyClip adds keyboard history to your Mac, keeping a record of things you've recently copied in your menu bar for quick access. See at Apple Apps (Free)

2 BetterSnapTool

Fix the horrific window management system on macOS

Close

Any macOS power user knows that window management on the operating system is simply unsightly. You can do split-screen views somewhat easily, and Mission Control works great for moving app windows between desktop spaces. But beyond that, macOS is criminally underpowered compared to Windows. Well, if you like the Windows window management system, the BetterSnapTool app essentially brings that exact same experience to macOS.

For those unfamiliar, BetterSnapTool brings what is known as "window snapping" to macOS. If you drag a window to the corner of your screen, it will perfectly resize the window and snap it to that quarter of your screen automatically. It works the same way for split-screen and full-screen views as well, and it's much better than the macOS method. This app costs $3 as a one-time purchase, and I'll note that there are some other free options for window snapping out there. However, a few dollars to fix one of the biggest problems in macOS is a worthy tradeoff to me.

BetterSnapTool BetterSnapTool brings capable and simple window management to your Mac, letting you "snap" windows to parts of your screen, like window snapping on Windows. $3 at Apple Apps (Paid)

1 Dropover

Keep your desktop clean and work efficiently

Close

If you only install one app on this list, it should be Dropover. This app can morph into whatever your workflow requires, and that's why Dropover is so good. It can be as simple as a way to drag-and-drop files on macOS, or as complex as a password-protected cloud file sharing solution. The app essentially gives you what are called "shelves," and they serve as temporary places to store files. For me, that means my desktop can be free of clutter once and for all.

There are plenty of times when you need quick, but temporary, access to files. Dropover gives you this functionality without adding bloat and disorganization to your system. Your shelves are ready for holding files when you need them, but they can be hidden away when you don't. Then, you can pull the documents down from the menu bar when you need them. Forget using Finder or Spotlight, Dropover is hands-down the fastest way to retrieve files.

Dropover Dropover is a unique file access and storage system that gives you a separate space to temporarily store files in convenient groups. See at Apple Apps (Free)

Why you should use these apps on your Mac

The best part about these tools is that they stay out of your way when you don't need them. So many desktop applications are overwhelming and try to do too many things at once. These five essential Mac apps just try to do one thing, and do it well. While macOS has glaring flaws by default, adding these apps to your system might truly make it become the best desktop OS available.