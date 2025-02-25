Microsoft has re-introduced a side widget in Windows 11, but it lacks the customization and some functionalities that you might want. I really used to like the classic desktop gadgets in Windows 7 and miss that on Windows 10 and 11. That used to give me a better control over what I wanted on my desktop screen.

If you would like to add customizable blocks like weather updates, system monitors, clocks, and more right to your desktop, there are various third-party apps that can help you with that. Let's discuss the five best of them.

5 Rainmeter

The ultimate desktop customization tool