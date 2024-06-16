Key Takeaways SignalRGB: One-stop solution for syncing RGB components for a visually stunning gaming PC setup.

A gaming PC isn't really complete without a few must-have PC gaming apps. Every gamer will have a different set of apps that they deem absolutely essential, without which their gaming PC can't function (or so they believe). I'm not going to get into what you should or shouldn't install on your gaming PC. Instead, I'll just share the apps that happen to be regular fare on my personal gaming PC.

These programs take care of both the esthetics and functionality of my gaming PC. I also use my PC for work, so some of these tools directly impact my gaming experience, while others help me back up my data or be more efficient at my job.

5 SignalRGB

The vibe should be on point

No matter what I'm doing on my gaming PC — playing a story-driven title, competing in an online multiplayer game, relaxing with a casual browser game, or just browsing the web — I always want my PC to look the part. After getting fed up with my Gigabyte motherboard's default RGB tool (RGBFusion), I discovered SignalRGB. This app was exactly what I was looking for: a single tool to sync all the RGB components of my system.

I particularly like to use the "Screen Ambience" effect, which allows my PC to mirror whatever's happening on my screen at any moment.

I've tried open-source RGB syncing tools before, such as OpenRGB and JackNet RGB Sync. But they're a far cry from the rich and seamless interface of SignalRGB, which allows you to access tons of free effects, customize them according to the physical layout of your components, and get even more functionality if you pay for the premium version.

I've been using the free version for a long time now, and I particularly like to use the "Screen Ambience" effect, which allows my PC to mirror whatever's happening on my screen at any moment. Needless to say, it really enhances my gaming experience.

4 Wallpaper Engine

I can't ignore my desktop

Syncing my PC's RGB is a given, but I also can't ignore how my desktop looks. After all, I see it countless times during my day. So it has to look a certain way to match my mood or whatever game I'm obsessed with at the moment. For this, I use Wallpaper Engine, which is the best app by far for live wallpapers. It's the most worthwhile $4 I've ever spent on Steam. Wallpaper Engine allows you to pay a small $4 one-time fee and access all the wallpapers on its platform.

You can even design and submit your own animated wallpapers to let the world witness your talent.

This community-generated library of wallpapers consists of animated wallpapers from dozens of categories, including gaming, anime, sci-fi, movies, TV series, nature, pixel art, fantasy, and many more. I've still not stopped searching its "Workshop" for new favorites every day. Some of my all-time favorites are cozy and relaxing wallpapers that turn my desktop into a soothing sanctuary. You can even design and submit your own animated wallpapers to let the world witness your talent.

3 FxSound

I need my system to sound a certain way

You've probably encountered this issue before too. You have a new gaming PC, but for some reason it sounds just a tiny bit off. YouTube videos aren't sounding as punchy, effects in games aren't hitting your ears the way they should, but you don't know quite what to do about it. Instead of using any manufacturer's tools, I prefer using an app called FxSound. It's a digital equalizer for Windows PCs that allows you to both customize your sound or choose from a set of presets.

If you're not happy with how your Windows PC sounds, give FxSound a shot.

I've found that it's one of the simplest and low-footprint equalizer apps for Windows. It has everything I need; it easily tunes the sound, lets me save custom presets, and switches quickly between my audio devices. I have it set up to always run with Windows, as it doesn't really consume a lot of system resources, and that way I don't need to launch it after every boot. If you're not happy with how your Windows PC sounds, give FxSound a shot.

2 Google Drive

Backs up my most important files

I'm not someone who regularly backs up all of my data on a local drive or the cloud. I do make partition images now and then in case I need to revert to an old version of my Windows partition. But, outside of that, I simply use Google Drive to automatically back up the files I deem the most important. You know, like the save files for my games. Jokes aside, I also back up all of my important work files and business documents using Google Drive.

Google Drive doesn't bug me as much as OneDrive.

I don't need too much cloud storage for the amount of data I need backed up. Plus, Google Drive doesn't bug me as much as OneDrive. It quietly stays running in the system tray, only ever alerting me if it encounters a syncing error, which happens once in a blue moon. Moreover, I use an Android phone, so I already use Drive on my phone. Using it on my PC allows me to access all of my work documents on my phone.

1 Surfshark

I finally paid for a VPN

You know how you always hear that you need a VPN to protect your online privacy? Well, I was never really too concerned about the privacy angle, but I figured I could actually benefit from all the other benefits of a decent VPN. I decided to get a 2-year subscription to Surfshark as it was one of the best VPN providers that wasn't too pricey.

I recently renewed my subscription as I felt the tool more than justified its price.

I use Surfshark almost every day. Whether it's circumventing geo-blocking to watch streaming content, or getting the latest prices for certain games and other software for my work, Surfshark comes in handy. I recently renewed my subscription as I felt the tool more than justified its price. I might not continue with a paid VPN forever, as it depends on my needs in the future, but I definitely like having one.

Every gaming PC needs a few non-gaming apps

Games and gaming-related apps are obviously common on any gaming PC. But, every gamer needs a few key non-gaming programs to enhance their overall PC experience. Whether it's for extracting the most out of your hardware, customizing the look and feel of your PC, or simply keeping your data safe, these programs can help. I've found that I tend to go back to my old favorites instead of trying out new apps, but lately I've been more open to the idea of trying new things. Hopefully, some of these will inspire you to do the same!