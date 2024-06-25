Getting a new laptop or is a pretty exciting time. Usually, it means you have something much faster and more powerful to do the things you love, but of course, that means you also have to set it up all over again with the apps you need the most. And these can vary a lot, but there are a few things everyone needs, and you might not even know you need them right away.

So, if you just got yourself a brand-new machine, we've rounded up all the apps you'll want to install right away. We have these in no particular order, but they're all very useful in one way or another.

PowerToys

Many of you have pobably heard of PowerToys, as it's a revival of the app of the same name that existed in the 90s and early 2000s, and it's a suite of various tools that power up your Windows experience. It's actually developed by Microsoft itself, with significant contributions from the open-source community. It's not included in Windows, but for how useful it is, it probably should be.

Among the tools included in PowerToys, my personal top pick has to be FancyZones, which gives you a much better way to organize your open apps by snapping them into customizable areas. It's far more efficient than using the built-in Snap Layouts feature in Windows 11, and it's basically indispensable for my workload. But there are also tools like Image Resizer, which can resize images in bulk, or Mouse Without Borders, which lets you share your mouse across PCs. There are nearly 30 utilities available in PowerToys, making this an extremely versatile and valuable tool.

Microsoft PowerToys A collection of tools for advanced Windows users, PowerToys is a great way to work more efficiently on your PC. See at Github See at Microsoft Store

Vivaldi (or another browser)

Microsoft Edge isn't for everyone

Microsoft's own Edge browser gets a little more hate than it really deserves, but it's still a browser tha tisn't really for everyone. As time has gone on, Microsoft has loaded it with all kinds of bloat and features many don't really need, so an alternative is very much necessary for some people.

In my opinion, if you're getting a different browser, it should absolutely be Vivaldi, and I've written at length about why. With all the features Vivaldi offers, you can speed up your workflow that much more. One of my favorite features is the fact that it has a built-in email client, which makes it a lot easier to stay on top of all my inboxes. It also has a RSS feed reader which I use get the latest news as quickly as possible (which is pretty important for me, as you might imagine). But there's a lot more, with things like tab stacks, split view, workspaces, and an incredible degree of customization.

I highly recommend Vivaldi, but the most important thing is that you get a browser, so I'll link a few of the popular choices below:

Beeper

The messaging app