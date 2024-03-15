Key Takeaways BetterSnapTool enhances window management on macOS, offering a similar experience to that of Windows.

uBar replaces the dock with a Windows-style taskbar, making long-time Windows users feel right at home on a Mac.

AltTab offers a Windows-style app switcher on Mac, improving functionality and usability of the OS.

WidgetWall gives you a better selection of widgets to add to your desktop, and it's good for those who are used to having a good selection of widgets on Windows.

Apple's macOS has changed a lot over the years, and I'd say it has gotten a lot better now as newer versions of the operating system — like macOS Sonoma — offer a lot of great features. It gets a lot of things right, but it also misses a few marks and I wouldn't say macOS is known for its robust customization options.

But that's not the only thing you'll notice about the operating system when you use it for the first time, and you will also quickly realise that it's a lot different from Windows in terms of overall usability. You'll experience a lot of changes while switching to a Mac from Windows, many of which you may not necessarily appreciate or get used to. Thankfully, you get access to a massive ecosystem of apps on macOS, and there are some superb options out there that'll make your transition from Windows to a Mac as easy and seamless as possible.

4 AltTab

Classic window-switching on Mac

Close

AltTab may not do anything to change the look and feel of the desktop, but it changes one of the core functionalities on Mac to something that's more familiar to Windows users. I am talking about the window-switching function, which, by default, only shows the icon while you switch apps on Mac. AltTab, as the name implies, adds the Alt + Tab functionality from Windows to Mac, giving you a window preview while switching between the apps.

To use the Windows-style switcher on Mac using AltTab, all you have to do is press Option + Tab. You can, however, add and save up to five shortcuts like this. Another aspect of AltTab that I really like is how it lets you use the mouse cursor while the window-style switcher interface is active to close, minimize, or go full-screen on those apps. You can essentially hover windows with your cursor to reveal those options, though the icons themselves aren't very clearly visible. It's not necessarily a deal-breaker, though, as the AltTab app works very well otherwise. It's also completely free to download and use on your Mac, and it's one of the best apps you can use on our Mac to make switching between your favorite and essential apps easy.

AltTab AltTab is a free app on the Apple App Store that brings you a Windows-style app switcher on your Mac. It lets you add up to five different shortcuts, and you also get a lot of customization options with it. Download AltTab

Related 5 essential apps every Mac user should be using macOS is a great operating system, but it can be made even better with these must-have apps

3 BetterSnapTool

Helps you manage your windows better

Close

There's nothing inherently wrong with the window management system that you get on macOS, but it is a bit underwhelming compared to the experience you get on Windows. Thankfully, you don't have to settle or get used to the native window management solution offered by Mac, as there are apps like BetterSnapTool readily available on the market. This is a must have if you like Windows' windows management system and would want something similar on your mac desktop.

BetterSnapTool brings the classic "window snapping" feature to macOS, so you can simply drag a window to the corner of your screen to perfectly resize and snap it to that portion of the screen. You can use it to split the screen or have your apps snap to a fullscreen view as well. BetterSnapTool is one of those useful tools that's hard to go back from, so I highly recommend checking it out. It demands a $3 one-time purchase to work, but it's that's still relatively affordable for something so useful, in my opinion.

BetterSnapTool BetterSnapTool brings capable and simple window management to your Mac, letting you "snap" windows to parts of your screen, like window snapping on Windows. Download BetterSnapTool

Related How to split the screen on a Mac Splitting the screen is one of the multi-tasking essentials you should learn.

2 uBar

Get Windows taskbar on mac

Close

uBar is a dock replacement app I didn't know I needed until I got my hands on it. It adds a Windows-style taskbar to your Mac, complete with a Start button and system tray. It also shows the apps that are active and minimized very neatly, as you'd see on Windows. It makes me feel right at home when I transition from Mac to Windows, and I believe it's great for anybody who's having trouble getting used to Mac's dock after getting used to the Windows taskbar.

uBar adds a button to the left side which acts a lot like the Start Menu button on Windows. You can use this particular button to access the power settings, system settings, and more. You'll also get a system tray towards the right on the uBar taskbar, and it'll show the usual set of options like a clock, calendar, and more. You can customize a lot of these options and make the taskbar look exactly how you want. One thing to note about uBar is that it's a paid app that'll cost you $30. It's a bit on the expensive side compared to the rest I've highlighted on this list, but you do get a 14-day free trial during which you can test and see if it's something you'd like to spend your money on.

uBar uBar replaces the default dock on macOS with one that looks like Windows' taskbar, complete with a Start Menu button, system tray, and more. It's heavily customizable, but you'll have to shell out $30 for it following the 14-day free trial. Download uBar

1 WidgetWall

Get more widgets with this simple app

Close

Windows isn't necessarily known for its widgets, but I got used to glancing at useful info on it via the Start Menu, and I wanted something better on my MacBook. You may have the ability to add widgets to your Mac desktop with the latest version of macOS, but there's no denying that the default selection is rather slim. If you're like me who wants more widgets to pin to your desktop, then consider checking out WidgetWall. It demands a $1 monthly subscription fee, but I believe it's well worth the asking price, as it gives you plenty of interactive widgets like calculator and sticky notes.

I also love the fact that it lets you pin specific websites to your desktop as widgets too. You can use that feature to essentially have pretty much any crucial information you want. You can even use it to display your Instagram or Reddit feed. And those who use AI chatbots can use WidgetWall to add a ChatGPT widget to their mac's desktop, which is great.

WidgetWall WidgetWall is a simple app that gives you a slightly better selection of widgets to choose from for your Mac desktop. It's free to download and use on your Mac, but you'll have to pay a $1 monthly fee to unlock its full potential. Download WidgetWall

Related macOS widgets: What are they and how to use them Macs running macOS Big Sur and later versions include some neat widgets. Let's find out how to use them and what they are actually capable of.

There are some really cool customization apps for macOS

macOS may not offer a lot of customization options out of the box, but you can make it a lot better with just a little help of some great apps. Apps like AltTab makes me feel right at home when I switch back and forth between my Windows PC and MacBook. You may not switch between operating systems every day, but I believe these apps are really useful for even those who are, say, switching from Windows to macOS for the first time or are planning to switch.